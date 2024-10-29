Akhnoor Operation: How Security Forces Neutralized Three Terrorists After 27-Hour Standoff?

In a significant operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector, security forces successfully gunned down three terrorists responsible for an attack on an Army vehicle. The operation, which lasted for 27 hours, concluded early Tuesday morning.

The encounter began on Monday when the terrorists opened fire on an ambulance that was part of an Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC). By the end of the day, one attacker had been neutralized, while two more were eliminated during a final assault near the Assan temple in Jogwan village on Tuesday.

Following a brief period of calm overnight, joint teams from the Army and police resumed their efforts at approximately 7 AM, resulting in intense gunfire that led to the deaths of the remaining two terrorists within just two hours. The operation was notably enhanced by the deployment of BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, special forces, and National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, as well as aerial support from helicopters and drones.

“After a night-long lull, the security forces pushed for a final assault against the holed-up terrorists at around 7 AM, leading to a fresh gunfight,” an official stated.

A tragic aspect of this operation was the loss of Phantom, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois service dog. Phantom sustained fatal injuries while courageously drawing enemy fire to protect the soldiers during the operation.

This successful mission not only highlights the bravery of the security forces but also underscores the continuing threats faced in the region. The neutralization of the terrorists is seen as a critical step in maintaining security and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

