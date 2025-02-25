Alert! Cyclonic Circulation To Bring Heavy Rain To Tamil Nadu From Feb 26—Which Districts Will Be Worst Affected?

Tamil Nadu to see rainfall from Feb 26 due to a cyclonic circulation, with heavy showers in the south and light rain in Chennai until March 2.

Chennai and several parts of Tamil Nadu are set to experience rainfall starting February 26, offering a much-needed break from the dry conditions of the past month. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this rain is caused by a cyclonic circulation developing in the equatorial region, which will influence weather patterns across the state.

Heavy Rain Expected in Southern Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicts heavy rainfall in southern coastal and delta districts on February 28 and March 1. The affected areas include Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi, where significant showers are expected.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at Skymet Weather, explained that the cyclonic circulation is moving from the Andaman region towards Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread showers primarily in the south while the northern parts of the state will see scattered rain.

Chennai and Northern Tamil Nadu to See Light Showers

Northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, will experience light rainfall between February 27 and March 2. The city is likely to see mist or haze in the early mornings, with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures around 32-33°C.

IMD forecasts suggest that from February 24 to 26, temperatures may rise by 2-3°C above normal in some parts of Tamil Nadu. However, from February 27 onwards, a slight drop in temperature is expected due to increasing cloud cover and rainfall activity.

Rain to Mark the Start of Pre-Monsoon Showers?

Experts believe this spell of rain could signal the beginning of pre-monsoon showers for Tamil Nadu. Since January 1, the state has received about 25 cm of rainfall—7% above average, helping to compensate for earlier dry conditions.

With rainfall persisting until March 2, southern districts are expected to see the highest impact, while northern and interior regions will experience only scattered showers.

