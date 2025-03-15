A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh before Sehri. CCTV footage shows 4 attackers on bikes. Police suspect a personal dispute and have launched a probe.

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh in the early hours of Friday, with police suspecting a personal dispute behind the crime. The victim, identified as Haris alias Katta, was attacked around 3 AM, just before the Sehri meal during Ramzan.

According to officials, four unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Haris, killing him instantly. The brutal shooting, which sent shockwaves across the locality, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

⚠️ Sensitive Video:

25-year-old man, Haris alias Katta, was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh around 3 am on Friday, just before the Ramzan sehri (pre-dawn meal).

A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence from the scene, while police reviewed the CCTV footage to identify the bike-borne attackers. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mayank Pathak stated that initial findings indicate a personal enmity, but all possible motives are being investigated.

“We are questioning the victim’s family and analyzing the conflict that may have led to the attack. Those responsible will be arrested soon,” Pathak assured.

To prevent any further unrest, police have increased security presence in the area. Residents remain in shock following the attack, while authorities are actively working to track down the killers.

The brutal Ramzan-time murder has sparked discussions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh, with citizens urging authorities to ensure justice.

