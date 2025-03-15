Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh before Sehri. CCTV footage shows 4 attackers on bikes. Police suspect a personal dispute and have launched a probe.

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch


A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Aligarh in the early hours of Friday, with police suspecting a personal dispute behind the crime. The victim, identified as Haris alias Katta, was attacked around 3 AM, just before the Sehri meal during Ramzan.

According to officials, four unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on Haris, killing him instantly. The brutal shooting, which sent shockwaves across the locality, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

⚠️ Sensitive Video:

A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence from the scene, while police reviewed the CCTV footage to identify the bike-borne attackers. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mayank Pathak stated that initial findings indicate a personal enmity, but all possible motives are being investigated.

“We are questioning the victim’s family and analyzing the conflict that may have led to the attack. Those responsible will be arrested soon,” Pathak assured.

To prevent any further unrest, police have increased security presence in the area. Residents remain in shock following the attack, while authorities are actively working to track down the killers.

The brutal Ramzan-time murder has sparked discussions about law and order in Uttar Pradesh, with citizens urging authorities to ensure justice.

ALSO READ: Recent Grenade Attacks Raise Security Concerns At Religious Sites

Filed under

Aligarh murder case Aligarh shooting Ramzan murder uttar pradesh crime

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving Multiple Dead Amid Rising Risk

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips