Aligarh Teacher Caught In Illicit Act With Student Inside Classroom: What Happend Next Will Leave You In Shock

A teacher in Aligarh was caught by his wife with a 12th-grade student, sparking chaos. Police intervened as an angry mob pelted stones. The accused is in custody, under interrogation.

A shocking incident unfolded in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, when a teacher was caught in illicit act with a 12th-grade student at a local coaching center. The teacher’s wife had received some tip-off about the misconduct and had rushed to the coaching center in response. She found him inside a classroom, locked in an illicit act with the student.

That marked the beginning of a drama-filled sequence of events that ended in police intervention and public outcry.

Wife Confronts Teacher, Ruckus Prevails

This incident took place on Thursday evening at the Surendra Nagar area of Quarsi police station. When the teacher’s wife came to know about her husband’s alleged crime, she rushed to the coaching center and caught him in the act with the girl. The furious wife started abusing the teacher, that is when the latter locked himself in a room.

She voiced a furious outcry that soon attracted a crowd of onlookers outside the coaching center. The teacher refused to emerge despite repeated demands, forcing the situation to escalate.

Police Cut Door To Rescue Teacher Amid Angry Mob

As the commotion grew, the police were called to the scene to manage the situation. However, tensions ran high as the crowd demanded immediate action against the teacher. Despite attempts by the police to pacify the mob, their anger only intensified, leading to a standoff lasting over two hours.

The police finally resorted to breaking open the door with a saw. Immediately after taking out the teacher from the room, the crowd resorted to stone-pelting and hurled filth. Policemen faced stiff resistance while attempting to take the teacher to safety. The police vehicle was also said to have stones thrown at it while they were trying to take the accused to the station.

No Formal Complaint Filed Yet

The accused teacher is in custody and being questioned by the police. As of now, the authorities confirm that no official complaint has been filed, and their further course of action will depend on the statements from both parties: the student and the wife of the teacher.

