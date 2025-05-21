All About SwaRail: 10 Key Highlights Of Indian Railways’ New App

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), a wing under the Ministry of Railways, SwaRail replaces the need for multiple apps like IRCTC Rail Connect and UTS, offering passengers a consolidated digital experience.

In a significant step towards digital transformation, the Indian Railways has launched a new all-in-one mobile application called SwaRail. Introduced in early 2025, the app aims to streamline and modernise railway-related services by integrating various passenger and freight functions into a single, user-friendly platform.

Here are 10 key facts you need to know about the SwaRail app:

Unified Platform: SwaRail brings together multiple services such as ticket booking, train tracking, grievance redressal, and more under one roof.

Official and Secure: The app is developed and maintained by CRIS, making it a secure and official platform for all passengers.

Ticket Booking Made Easy: Users can book both reserved and unreserved tickets, and view previous bookings via the “My Bookings” section.

Single Sign-On: Passengers can log in using their IRCTC or Rail Connect credentials, or create a new account via the app’s Single Sign-On system.

Real-Time Train Tracking: The app provides live updates on train locations, delays, and estimated arrival times.

Coach Position Info: SwaRail shows coach positions on platforms, helping passengers board more efficiently.

Food Ordering Feature: Passengers can order food onboard from authorised vendors during their journey.

Freight Services: The app offers tools like Plan Shipment, Track Shipment, and Terminal Finder for businesses and logistics users.

Grievance Redressal: Through the Rail Madad feature, users can file and track complaints related to their journey.

Multilingual Support & Digital Wallet: The app is available in multiple Indian languages, and includes an R-Wallet for payments and refunds.

While a beta version was available earlier to selected users on Android and iOS, the early access program on the Google Play Store is currently full. Indian Railways is expected to open it to more users soon.

The launch of SwaRail is part of Indian Railways’ broader push towards a digital-first, passenger-friendly future.

