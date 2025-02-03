Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“All Disabled Candidates Can Use Scribes To Write Exam”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled that all persons with disabilities (PwD) can avail the assistance of scribes in examinations, regardless of whether they meet the benchmark disability criteria.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
“All Disabled Candidates Can Use Scribes To Write Exam”: Supreme Court


The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all persons with disabilities (PwD) can avail the assistance of scribes in examinations, regardless of whether they meet the benchmark disability criteria.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan emphasized that it is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure the “proper and just” implementation of this directive.

“Guidelines issued by the respondent number 5 (Centre) pursuant to the directions of this court have to be enforced, by extending the benefits for PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) candidates to all PwD (persons with disabilities) candidates in writing their examinations, without any hindrance,” the bench stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Directives Issued by the Supreme Court:

Policy Revision: The Centre must revisit the office memorandum of August 10, 2022, and remove restrictive conditions on the use of scribes.

Uniform Implementation: All recruitment agencies, educational institutions, and examination authorities must follow the revised guidelines strictly, with regular monitoring.

Sensitization Campaigns: Authorities must conduct awareness drives in educational institutions to ensure examination bodies properly implement the updated rules.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism: A dedicated portal must be set up to allow candidates to register complaints before approaching the courts.

Extended Validity for Scribe Certificates: The validity of scribe certificates, currently limited to six months, should be extended to ease difficulties, especially in rural areas.

Familiarization Time: Candidates must be given adequate time before exams to practice with their assigned scribes.

The court has given the authorities two months to comply with these directives.

The ruling came in response to a PIL filed by Gulshan Kumar, a candidate who sought the right to use a scribe, compensatory time, and other disability-related accommodations for bank examinations.

Read More: Telegram Scam : Fake Profits And False Promises Via Fake Online Tasks

Filed under

Persons with disabilities

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: Two Crores Devotees Take the Sacred ‘Amrit Snan’ Dip On Basant Panchami

Mahakumbh 2025: Two Crores Devotees Take the Sacred ‘Amrit Snan’ Dip On Basant Panchami

How You Can Pay Zero Tax On ₹13.7 Lakh Salary

How You Can Pay Zero Tax On ₹13.7 Lakh Salary

Supreme Court Seeks CFSL Report On Audio Tapes Alleging Manipur CM’s Role In Ethnic Violence

Supreme Court Seeks CFSL Report On Audio Tapes Alleging Manipur CM’s Role In Ethnic Violence

Top 10 VIP Candidates In 2025 Delhi Elections: Here’s How They Performed In 2020

Top 10 VIP Candidates In 2025 Delhi Elections: Here’s How They Performed In 2020

Delhi Elections 2025: The Five ‘Poorest’ Candidates on Affidavit

Delhi Elections 2025: The Five ‘Poorest’ Candidates on Affidavit

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox