“All Disabled Candidates Can Use Scribes To Write Exam”: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled that all persons with disabilities (PwD) can avail the assistance of scribes in examinations, regardless of whether they meet the benchmark disability criteria.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that all persons with disabilities (PwD) can avail the assistance of scribes in examinations, regardless of whether they meet the benchmark disability criteria.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan emphasized that it is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure the “proper and just” implementation of this directive.

“Guidelines issued by the respondent number 5 (Centre) pursuant to the directions of this court have to be enforced, by extending the benefits for PwBD (persons with benchmark disabilities) candidates to all PwD (persons with disabilities) candidates in writing their examinations, without any hindrance,” the bench stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Directives Issued by the Supreme Court:

Policy Revision: The Centre must revisit the office memorandum of August 10, 2022, and remove restrictive conditions on the use of scribes.

Uniform Implementation: All recruitment agencies, educational institutions, and examination authorities must follow the revised guidelines strictly, with regular monitoring.

Sensitization Campaigns: Authorities must conduct awareness drives in educational institutions to ensure examination bodies properly implement the updated rules.

Grievance Redressal Mechanism: A dedicated portal must be set up to allow candidates to register complaints before approaching the courts.

Extended Validity for Scribe Certificates: The validity of scribe certificates, currently limited to six months, should be extended to ease difficulties, especially in rural areas.

Familiarization Time: Candidates must be given adequate time before exams to practice with their assigned scribes.

The court has given the authorities two months to comply with these directives.

The ruling came in response to a PIL filed by Gulshan Kumar, a candidate who sought the right to use a scribe, compensatory time, and other disability-related accommodations for bank examinations.

Read More: Telegram Scam : Fake Profits And False Promises Via Fake Online Tasks