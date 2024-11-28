Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
All Grap IV Measures Except Relating To schools Will Continue To Operate Till Dec 2, Says SC

All Grap IV Measures Except Relating To schools Will Continue To Operate Till Dec 2, Says SC

The Supreme Court has once again taken stringent steps in regard to the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR. In a decision announced on Thursday  (November 28), the court said that for the time being, Grap 4 restrictions will remain in force in the Delhi NCR region till December 2.

Air pollution | Supreme Court says that GRAP stage IV measures except for schools will continue to operate till Monday (2nd December) and in the meantime CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) is asked to hold a meeting and come out with the suggestion about moving from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to relax emergency measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to deal with air pollution in the national capital, ordering it to continue till December 2.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said the second report submitted by the court commissioners showed an “abject failure” of authorities in implementing the GRAP IV curbs in letter and spirit.

“We make it clear that all GRAP IV measures except the measures which are modified in respect of the schools will continue to operate till Monday. In the meantime, Commission for Air Quality Management will hold a meeting and come out with the suggestion about moving from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II. We also make it clear that it is not necessary that all measures which are provided in GRAP IV should be dispensed with,” the bench said.

Air pollution | Supreme Court delhi pollution delhi school open grap GRAP 4 grap 4 delhi pollution 2024
