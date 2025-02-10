‘All Have Freedom Of Speech…’: Fadnavis On Ranveer Allahbadia’s Sex Joke In India’s Got Latent

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday addressed the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, over his remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Fadnavis stressed the importance of free speech but noted that this right comes with limits.

“Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others,” Fadnavis said. “I’ve been informed about the situation, though I haven’t seen the video. If societal rules have been violated, it is absolutely wrong, and appropriate action should be taken.”

The Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the controversy and reached Khar studio, where the episode was filmed, to begin their investigation.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia made a series of crass and offensive remarks on India’s Got Latent. During the show, he asked a contestant inappropriate questions, including one that left the audience stunned:

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

Social media quickly erupted with backlash, with users condemning the remarks as vulgar and disrespectful. Many called for stricter content regulation to prevent such content from influencing younger audiences.

Former NCW Chief Demands Action

Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and current Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the remarks and called for action. She described the incident as a sign of moral decline among today’s youth.

“Such jokes should never be accepted in society,” she said. “Making jokes about mothers or female bodies reflects a severe moral downfall. I have forwarded the video to the NCW Chairperson to ensure that appropriate action is taken.”

Complaint Filed Against Allahbadia and Samay Raina

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the State Women and Child Commission, accusing Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina of promoting obscenity and using offensive language. The complaint calls for strict action to be taken against both.

Political Reactions

BJP leader Ram Kadam also condemned Allahbadia’s comments, describing them as a display of a “low-level mindset.” Kadam urged the central government to introduce a new law to curb such behavior.

“Parents are seen as the face of God in every religion,” Kadam said. “For money, this YouTuber has shown a disgraceful mindset. What would his own parents feel about such a comment? He should apologize immediately. The central government must bring in a strict law to prevent such incidents from recurring.”

Public Outrage Grows

As the controversy continues to unfold, social media users have demanded that the IT Ministry take down the YouTube channels associated with the incident. Many expressed concern about the impact such content could have on impressionable minds, urging authorities to intervene swiftly.

The incident has reignited the debate about the ethical boundaries of comedy and content creation, with growing calls for accountability in the digital space.

