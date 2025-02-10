Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘All Have Freedom Of Speech…’: Fadnavis On Ranveer Allahbadia’s Sex Joke In India’s Got Latent

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday addressed the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia .

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘All Have Freedom Of Speech…’: Fadnavis On Ranveer Allahbadia’s Sex Joke In India’s Got Latent


Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday addressed the ongoing controversy involving YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, over his remarks on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. Fadnavis stressed the importance of free speech but noted that this right comes with limits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others,” Fadnavis said. “I’ve been informed about the situation, though I haven’t seen the video. If societal rules have been violated, it is absolutely wrong, and appropriate action should be taken.”

The Mumbai Police initiated a probe into the controversy and reached Khar studio, where the episode was filmed, to begin their investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia made a series of crass and offensive remarks on India’s Got Latent. During the show, he asked a contestant inappropriate questions, including one that left the audience stunned:
“Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

Social media quickly erupted with backlash, with users condemning the remarks as vulgar and disrespectful. Many called for stricter content regulation to prevent such content from influencing younger audiences.

Former NCW Chief Demands Action

Rekha Sharma, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and current Rajya Sabha MP, criticized the remarks and called for action. She described the incident as a sign of moral decline among today’s youth.
“Such jokes should never be accepted in society,” she said. “Making jokes about mothers or female bodies reflects a severe moral downfall. I have forwarded the video to the NCW Chairperson to ensure that appropriate action is taken.”

Complaint Filed Against Allahbadia and Samay Raina

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the State Women and Child Commission, accusing Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina of promoting obscenity and using offensive language. The complaint calls for strict action to be taken against both.

Political Reactions

BJP leader Ram Kadam also condemned Allahbadia’s comments, describing them as a display of a “low-level mindset.” Kadam urged the central government to introduce a new law to curb such behavior.

“Parents are seen as the face of God in every religion,” Kadam said. “For money, this YouTuber has shown a disgraceful mindset. What would his own parents feel about such a comment? He should apologize immediately. The central government must bring in a strict law to prevent such incidents from recurring.”

Public Outrage Grows

As the controversy continues to unfold, social media users have demanded that the IT Ministry take down the YouTube channels associated with the incident. Many expressed concern about the impact such content could have on impressionable minds, urging authorities to intervene swiftly.

The incident has reignited the debate about the ethical boundaries of comedy and content creation, with growing calls for accountability in the digital space.

Must Read: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

Filed under

devendra fadnavis Ranveer Allahbadia

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saudi PhD student, Salma al-Shehab, Jailed For 6 Years For Posting On Social Media, Released

Saudi PhD student, Salma al-Shehab, Jailed For 6 Years For Posting On Social Media, Released

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Question On Sex With Parents Is Copied From An International Show, Watch

China Participates In AMAN-2025 Naval Drill In Pakistan, Strengthening Maritime Ties Amid Indian Ocean Tensions

China Participates In AMAN-2025 Naval Drill In Pakistan, Strengthening Maritime Ties Amid Indian Ocean Tensions

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Others For Obscene Remarks

Case Filed Against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and Others For Obscene Remarks

Entertainment

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

B Praak Cancels His Podcast With BeerBiceps, Says ‘Pathetic Mindset And Vulgar Language Used’

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their ‘Stylized’ Performance

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than Bonnie Blue Now Under Scrutiny

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox