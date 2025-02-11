All Indian Cine Workers’ Association Condemns ‘India’s Got Latent’; Demands Ban And Legal Action

The All Indian Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

AICWA has formally written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an immediate ban on the show and legal action against its creators. The association accused the show of promoting “objectionable and offensive content” that undermines family values.

Allegations Against Show Creators

According to the letter, AICWA claimed that the show’s creators, whom it described as “self-proclaimed comedians,” were using offensive content as a tactic to manipulate YouTube views, gain subscribers, and achieve personal fame through controversy.

The association highlighted the show’s use of “extremely derogatory language,” including remarks that disrespected parents and family values. AICWA called such content “absolutely unacceptable in any civilized society.”

In a significant move, AICWA announced a complete ban on all individuals associated with India’s Got Latent from working in the Indian film industry. The association stated that no Bollywood or regional film production house would collaborate with them in the future.

Call for Immediate Government Action

AICWA urged the central government to take “immediate action” against the show’s creators for disrespecting Indian culture and values. The association also demanded accountability from YouTube India for allowing such “harmful content” to be published.

In its letter, AICWA requested the government to shut down the India’s Got Latent YouTube channel and prohibit all involved individuals from creating new channels. They emphasized the need for stricter censorship laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The film body expressed concern about the negative influence of the show on young viewers. They warned that unchecked content like this could tarnish India’s global image and encourage the spread of similar negativity.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a key figure in the controversy, has publicly apologized for his remarks on India’s Got Latent, calling it a “lapse in judgment.” He also requested the show’s creators to remove the contentious segment.

Public Backlash and Industry Reactions

The controversy has sparked widespread debate, with some supporting the backlash and others arguing that comedians often push boundaries. Prominent industry figures have weighed in, urging creators to be mindful of social sensitivities.

As the controversy continues to unfold, AICWA’s demands for legal action and stricter regulations have intensified the spotlight on content moderation in India’s digital space. Whether the government will act on these demands remains to be seen, but the incident underscores the growing need for a balanced approach to creative expression and cultural respect.

