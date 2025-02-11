Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All Indian Cine Workers’ Association Condemns ‘India’s Got Latent’; Demands Ban And Legal Action

The All Indian Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
All Indian Cine Workers’ Association Condemns ‘India’s Got Latent’; Demands Ban And Legal Action


The All Indian Cine Workers’ Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The show has come under fire following remarks made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, which the association described as crossing “all ethical and moral boundaries.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AICWA has formally written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding an immediate ban on the show and legal action against its creators. The association accused the show of promoting “objectionable and offensive content” that undermines family values.

Allegations Against Show Creators

According to the letter, AICWA claimed that the show’s creators, whom it described as “self-proclaimed comedians,” were using offensive content as a tactic to manipulate YouTube views, gain subscribers, and achieve personal fame through controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The association highlighted the show’s use of “extremely derogatory language,” including remarks that disrespected parents and family values. AICWA called such content “absolutely unacceptable in any civilized society.”

In a significant move, AICWA announced a complete ban on all individuals associated with India’s Got Latent from working in the Indian film industry. The association stated that no Bollywood or regional film production house would collaborate with them in the future.

Call for Immediate Government Action

AICWA urged the central government to take “immediate action” against the show’s creators for disrespecting Indian culture and values. The association also demanded accountability from YouTube India for allowing such “harmful content” to be published.

In its letter, AICWA requested the government to shut down the India’s Got Latent YouTube channel and prohibit all involved individuals from creating new channels. They emphasized the need for stricter censorship laws to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The film body expressed concern about the negative influence of the show on young viewers. They warned that unchecked content like this could tarnish India’s global image and encourage the spread of similar negativity.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a key figure in the controversy, has publicly apologized for his remarks on India’s Got Latent, calling it a “lapse in judgment.” He also requested the show’s creators to remove the contentious segment.

Public Backlash and Industry Reactions

The controversy has sparked widespread debate, with some supporting the backlash and others arguing that comedians often push boundaries. Prominent industry figures have weighed in, urging creators to be mindful of social sensitivities.

As the controversy continues to unfold, AICWA’s demands for legal action and stricter regulations have intensified the spotlight on content moderation in India’s digital space. Whether the government will act on these demands remains to be seen, but the incident underscores the growing need for a balanced approach to creative expression and cultural respect.

Read More : India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

Filed under

India's Got Latent

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S***king Up To Trump’

Google Calendar Removes Pride Month, Users Say, ‘Stop S***king Up To Trump’

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

Japanese Tech Company Offers Alcohol And Hangover Leave To Attract Employees

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On Display This Year

NDMC Tulip Festival 2025 Inaugurated By Delhi LG And Netherlands Ambassador, 3.25 Lakh Tulips On...

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Donald Trump Addresses Speculation On Endorsing JD Vance For 2028 Presidential Election

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: When & Where To Watch The Tamil Blockbuster In Multiple Languages

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB Roast Resurfaces

India’s Got Latent Controversy: Aamir Khan’s Firm ‘Not Funny at All’ Critique of 2015 AIB

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

What Did Ranveer Allahbadia Say That He Landed In Trouble? Everything Explained

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox