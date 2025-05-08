Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect: Government Of India

All Pakistan Origin Content On OTT, Live Streaming Platforms To Be Removed With Immediate Effect: Government Of India

Government of India, has issued an advisory to all OTT platforms, digital media streaming services, and intermediaries operating in the country, directing them to immediately suspend any content originating from Pakistan.

In a significant move citing national security concerns, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, has issued an advisory to all OTT platforms, digital media streaming services, and intermediaries operating in the country, directing them to immediately suspend any content originating from Pakistan.

National Security Concerns Prompt Action

The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, references the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Under these rules, publishers of online curated content are required to exercise discretion and avoid featuring material that could impact India’s sovereignty, security, or public order.

The MIB highlighted that several terrorist attacks on Indian soil have been linked to cross-border actors in Pakistan. In particular, the advisory refers to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the death of several Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Citing these developments, the ministry has called on all platforms to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts, or any other media content of Pakistani origin, whether offered through subscription or free streaming. The move is positioned as a preventive measure to safeguard national interests and maintain public order.

The directive has been issued with the approval of the competent authority within the ministry and is expected to be enforced with immediate effect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

