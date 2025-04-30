‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

BSP supremo Mayawati has called for political unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, urging all parties to stand firmly behind the government's response rather than indulging in divisive politics.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati wrote, “Regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack, all parties should unite and stand with every step of the government, rather than engaging in despicable politics through posturing and rhetoric, as this is creating confusion among people, which is not in the nation’s interest.”

1. पहलगाम आतंकी हमले को लेकर सभी पार्टियों को एकजुट होकर सरकार के हर कदम के साथ खड़े होना चाहिए, ना कि इसकी आड़ में पोस्टरबाजी व बयानबाजी आदि के जरिए घिनौनी राजनीति की जानी चाहिए, क्योंकि इससे लोगों में कन्फ्यूज़न पैदा हो रहा है, जो देशहित में ठीक नहीं। (1/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 30, 2025

She further warned against any perceived disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar amid the ongoing political discourse. “In this matter, the revered architect of the Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, should absolutely not be insulted. Especially, SP and Congress should take special care of this, otherwise BSP may take to the streets against them,” she stated.

2. साथ ही, इस प्रकरण में भारतीय संविधान के निर्माता परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर का भी अपमान कतई ना किया जाए। ख़ासकर सपा व कांग्रेस को इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखना चाहिए, वरना बीएसपी इनके विरुद्ध सड़कों पर भी उतर सकती है। (2/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 30, 2025

Her comments come amid rising political tensions and blame-shifting following the terror incident that has stirred national outrage.

