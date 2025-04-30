Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

BSP supremo Mayawati has called for political unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, urging all parties to stand firmly behind the government's response rather than indulging in divisive politics.

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over Pahalgam Terror Attack


BSP supremo Mayawati has called for political unity in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, urging all parties to stand firmly behind the government’s response rather than indulging in divisive politics.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati wrote, “Regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack, all parties should unite and stand with every step of the government, rather than engaging in despicable politics through posturing and rhetoric, as this is creating confusion among people, which is not in the nation’s interest.”

She further warned against any perceived disrespect towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar amid the ongoing political discourse. “In this matter, the revered architect of the Indian Constitution, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, should absolutely not be insulted. Especially, SP and Congress should take special care of this, otherwise BSP may take to the streets against them,” she stated.

Her comments come amid rising political tensions and blame-shifting following the terror incident that has stirred national outrage.

Must Read: Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

Filed under

mayawati Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference
newsx

‘All Parties Must Stand To Support The Government’: BSP Chief Mayawati Calls For Unity Over...
newsx

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC
newsx

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues
newsx

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway
newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

India Will Attack Pakistan In 24-36 Hours: Pakistan Minister Announces At 2 AM Press Conference

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

Pakistan Continues To Violate Ceasefire, Opens Fire Along LoC

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

14 Dead In Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy, Rescue Operation Continues

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After