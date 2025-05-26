All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

The Grand Mosque, known as the largest and most prominent place of worship in Kuwait, welcomed the Indian lawmakers in a gesture of cultural and diplomatic goodwill.

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, visited the Grand Mosque of Kuwait during their official tour to the Gulf nation. The Grand Mosque, known as the largest and most prominent place of worship in Kuwait, welcomed the Indian lawmakers in a gesture of cultural and diplomatic goodwill.

The visit comes as part of the delegation’s broader engagement with Kuwaiti leaders and institutions to strengthen bilateral ties and promote people-to-people connection.

#WATCH | Kuwait: The all party-delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda visits Grand Mosque–the largest mosque in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/L4sVcGkM8d — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the tour, the members of the delegation were briefed about the architectural, religious, and historical significance of the mosque. The interaction highlighted the spirit of mutual respect and interfaith dialogue that underpins India’s diplomatic efforts in the region.

This visit marks a symbolic moment in India-Kuwait relations, showcasing respect for each other’s cultural heritage while laying the foundation for deeper cooperation across various sectors.

Must Read: Viral Video: Nitish Kumar Places Flower Plant On Head Of The Man Who Offered Him The Plant