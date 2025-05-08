Home
All-Party Meet Held: PM Modi Urges Unity After India’s Major Cross-Border Strikes Under Operation Sindoor

The high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP President JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all political parties to stand united following India’s major cross-border counter-terrorism offensive, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps deep inside Pakistan.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all political parties to stand united following India’s major cross-border counter-terrorism offensive, Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps deep inside Pakistan. The Centre briefed opposition leaders in an all-party meeting about the valiant efforts of the armed forces in eliminating nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The covert operation, carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Air Force, came in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Sources confirmed that the Indian forces launched precision strikes on Wednesday across the Line of Control, destroying key terror infrastructure.

The high-level meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was attended by key ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, BJP President JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

From the opposition, senior leaders such as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK’s TR Baalu, and AAP’s Sanjay Singh participated in the briefing. Leaders from Samajwadi Party, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), AIMIM, and BJD were also present.

In contrast to their reaction post-2019 Balakot airstrikes, opposition leaders unanimously praised the bravery and precision of the Indian armed forces. Congress leader Kharge reportedly called the action “a firm and necessary response” to rising cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi, addressing the gathering virtually, emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terror threats. “In such moments, India must speak in one voice,” he said, calling Operation Sindoor a testament to India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The briefing underlines the government’s intent to maintain transparency and consensus on matters of national security, as tensions escalate with Pakistan over state-sponsored terror.

