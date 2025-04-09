‘All Tests Are Normal’: P Chidambaram Breaks Silence After Fainting At Sabarmati Ashram

Chidambaram was in Ahmedabad to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, a key event in the party’s calendar.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram fainted on Tuesday, April 8, while visiting the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad amid soaring temperatures. He was immediately rushed to Zydus Hospital, where doctors attributed the incident to dehydration caused by extreme heat.

The 79-year-old leader later confirmed on social media platform X that he is recovering well. “Because of extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now. Thank you, all 🙏,” Chidambaram posted, reassuring concerned supporters and party members.

Because of extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Thank you, all 🙏 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 8, 2025

A video from the spot showed several Congress members helping Chidambaram into an ambulance, sparking brief concern during the party’s high-level gathering in the city. His son and fellow Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also confirmed that his father was doing fine and under medical supervision.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Congress leader P Chidambaram fell unconscious due to heat at Sabarmati Ashram and was taken to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/CeMYLk1C25 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2025

Chidambaram was in Ahmedabad to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, a key event in the party’s calendar. Top leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were also present in the city for the convention. As part of the itinerary, they paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at his memorial in Shahibaug.

The Congress passed a significant resolution marking the beginning of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary year, vowing to uphold his legacy by standing firm against religious polarisation. Over 1,700 Congress delegates are expected to attend the party’s main conclave scheduled for April 9.

Palaniappan Chidambaram, a senior statesman in Indian politics, has served as Union Finance Minister multiple times and played a pivotal role as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs from 2017 to 2018. He was also appointed Interim Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha under Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership.

