All That You Need To Know About The New BrahMos Unit In Lucknow; A Two-Minute Recap

At a time when India is facing one of its most serious military standoffs with Pakistan, the country has taken a big step forward in strengthening its defence capabilities. On Sunday, a new BrahMos missile production unit was inaugurated in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

At a time when India is facing one of its most serious military standoffs with Pakistan, the country has taken a big step forward in strengthening its defence capabilities. On Sunday, a new BrahMos missile production unit was inaugurated in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The timing is key. The BrahMos supersonic missile was recently used by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor, where it played a crucial role in destroying strategic targets inside Pakistan. Now, with this new production unit up and running, India plans to ramp up the number of these powerful weapons.

Rajnath Singh Flags Off BrahMos Facility Virtually

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially inaugurated the new facility via video link. Speaking at the event, Singh praised the project as an important milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

This new unit is part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, a larger initiative aimed at boosting India’s military production and creating a strong ecosystem for defence development across the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Makes the BrahMos Missile So Special

For those unfamiliar, the BrahMos is not just any missile. It’s a supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from land, air, or sea. It works in all weather conditions—day or night—and has already been tested over 100 times successfully. It is known for its speed, accuracy, and devastating impact.

The Lucknow production unit is one of six key nodes in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. Other major centres include Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. The goal is to make Uttar Pradesh a major hub for defence manufacturing in India, and the BrahMos facility is seen as a cornerstone in that plan.

Faster Production, More Firepower

The facility in Lucknow is designed to produce around 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles each year. Eventually, that number is expected to grow to 150 units annually, including the more advanced Next-Generation (NG) version of the missile. This scale of production means India will be able to build up a much larger stockpile in a shorter time.

Next-Gen BrahMos to Boost Air Power

The BrahMos NG version is a game changer. It weighs just 1,290 kg—less than half the weight of the original missile, which was 2,900 kg. That means an aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, which could previously carry just one BrahMos, will now be able to carry up to three. This gives the Indian Air Force a major boost in firepower and flexibility.

Missiles made at this new facility will be among the fastest in the world. They can travel at speeds of Mach 2.8, or roughly 3,430 km per hour. Their range is expected to be between 290 to 400 km, giving India the ability to strike key targets deep within enemy territory quickly and accurately.

Built with Cutting-Edge Technology

The BrahMos missile is equipped with a “fire-and-forget” guidance system, meaning once it’s launched, it doesn’t need any further help from the operator. It finds and hits its target on its own. This makes it ideal for quick, high-precision operations against multiple targets at once.

The BrahMos missile project is a joint venture between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. This partnership is one of the most important defence collaborations between the two countries and has been key in bringing advanced missile technology to India.

More Than a Missile Factory

This is not just a place to build missiles. The campus also includes a Strategic Materials Technology Complex, which will manufacture advanced materials like titanium and aerospace-grade metals. These are essential for building modern defence equipment.

In addition, a Defence Testing Infrastructure System (DTIS) will be set up at the same site. This facility will be used to test and certify weapons and defence gear, making sure they meet the highest standards before being deployed.