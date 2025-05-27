All-Women Naval Team Completes Historic Globe Voyage Aboard INSV Tarini

The Indian Navy is preparing a grand welcome in Goa for the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, following the successful completion of a historic circumnavigation mission aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

The Indian Navy is preparing a grand welcome in Goa for the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, following the successful completion of a historic circumnavigation mission aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. The crew—Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K—will touch the Indian coastline on 29 May 2025, marking the end of an eight-month sea voyage around the globe.

Flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on 2 October 2024, the two officers undertook the expedition in the rare and demanding double-handed sailing mode, with no external support onboard apart from each other. Nicknamed #DilRoo, the naval duo navigated a staggering 25,400 nautical miles—equivalent to nearly 50,000 kilometres—relying solely on wind and sail power.

Their journey spanned four continents, three oceans, and three of the world’s most treacherous Great Capes. Throughout the voyage, the officers braved unpredictable seas, extreme weather conditions, and the mental and physical rigour of long-haul solo sailing. The mission not only demonstrated the Indian Navy’s growing oceanic capability but also stood as a powerful symbol of women’s leadership and endurance at sea.

The feat is being hailed as a landmark moment in India’s maritime history.

