Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • All-Women Naval Team Completes Historic Globe Voyage Aboard INSV Tarini

All-Women Naval Team Completes Historic Globe Voyage Aboard INSV Tarini

The Indian Navy is preparing a grand welcome in Goa for the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, following the successful completion of a historic circumnavigation mission aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

All-Women Naval Team Completes Historic Globe Voyage Aboard INSV Tarini


The Indian Navy is preparing a grand welcome in Goa for the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, following the successful completion of a historic circumnavigation mission aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini. The crew—Lt Commander Roopa A and Lt Commander Dilna K—will touch the Indian coastline on 29 May 2025, marking the end of an eight-month sea voyage around the globe.

Flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on 2 October 2024, the two officers undertook the expedition in the rare and demanding double-handed sailing mode, with no external support onboard apart from each other. Nicknamed #DilRoo, the naval duo navigated a staggering 25,400 nautical miles—equivalent to nearly 50,000 kilometres—relying solely on wind and sail power.

Their journey spanned four continents, three oceans, and three of the world’s most treacherous Great Capes. Throughout the voyage, the officers braved unpredictable seas, extreme weather conditions, and the mental and physical rigour of long-haul solo sailing. The mission not only demonstrated the Indian Navy’s growing oceanic capability but also stood as a powerful symbol of women’s leadership and endurance at sea.

The feat is being hailed as a landmark moment in India’s maritime history.

Must Read: Lalu Yadav’s Younger Son Tejaswi Yadav Welcomes 2nd Child, Watch This Cute Video

Filed under

INSV Tarini

newsx

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter
newsx

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?
newsx

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour
Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India
newsx

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance
newsx

Bangladesh Police Seizes 20,300 Uniforms Manufactured Allegedly For Kuki-Chin National Front
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

Rohit Sharma Turns Shreyas Iyer’s Swag Walk Into Viral Meme In Latest Encounter

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

RCB vs LSG: Why Are Royal Challengers Wearing a Special Jersey Today?

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Elon Musk’s Father Will Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir Amid His Six Day India Tour

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

Monsoon 2025: IMD Shares Region-Wise Rainfall Outlook For Central, Southern, And Northeast India

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

R Ashwin Fires Back At Troll Telling Him To ‘Leave CSK Family’ Over Bad Performance

Entertainment

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Hera Pheri 3 Drama Explodes As Akshay Kumar Breaks His Silence

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Housefull 5 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Gives Away Nothing, Borrows From Past 4 Movies

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Dubai Woman Detained For Trespassing Into Aditya Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Home

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer