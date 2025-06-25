All You Need To Know About The Shaktipeeth Expressway: Route, Cost, Travel Time And Spiritual Significance

As Infrastructure in India is reaching to new heights and the newly introduced Shaktipeeth Expressway is about to become a grand milestone for the infra sector. This dream highway project will officially link Pawanar in Wardha district with Patradevi in Sindhudurg, which run across the state from east to west. Once it completes, this will rank as one of the longest expressways in India and thereby revolutionizing travel and connectivity in the area.

Shaktipeeth Expressway is also being called by the name of Nagpur-Goa Expressway. This much-celebrated expressway is a 802-km-long six-lane road. It mainly connect eastern Maharashtra to the border of Goa. Named after its route, which passes through several sacred Shakti Peethas, the major pilgrimage centres of the Goddess.

Shaktipeeth Expressway: Major Route and Spiritual Significance

The route of the expressway is both pragmatic and spiritually relevant. It will run through:

Three significant Shakti Peethas:

Mahalaxmi (Kolhapur)

Tulja Bhawani (Dharashiv)

Patradevi (Goa)

Two Jyotirlingas:

Aundha Nagnath (Hingoli)

Parli Vaijnath (Beed)

And also the sacred town of Pandharpur, where the renowned Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir is located. This reveals that this expressway is also a cultural, historical, and religious corridor.

Shaktipeeth Expressway’s Estimated Cost and Timeline

This project will cost a whopping Rs 86,300 crore. To start with, Rs 20,000 crore for acquiring land and laying out the plan for the expressway has been cleared by the Maharashtra cabinet. Once done, it will cut both time and expense on long-distance travel within the state by half.

Today, a journey from Pawanar to Patadevi will take anywhere from 18 to 20 hours. After the coming of the Shaktipeeth expressway this travel time will reduce, that mainly to 8 to 10 hours. This will also enhance logistics, increase tourism, and simplify life for regular commuters and pilgrims both.



