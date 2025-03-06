Allahabad HC Faces Judicial Crisis: PIL Seeks Action On 81 Vacancies, 11.5 Lakh Cases Pending

The Allahabad High Court is facing a judicial crisis, operating with less than 50% of its sanctioned strength.

With 81 judgeships vacant, the court is burdened by a backlog of 11.55 lakh cases, significantly hampering the dispensation of justice.

A Public Interest Litigation has been filed, urging immediate intervention to expedite judicial appointments and restore the court’s sanctioned strength of 160 judges.

PIL Highlights Critical Concerns

Senior advocate Satish Trivedi, through advocates Shashwat Anand, Syed Ahmed Faizan, and Saumitra Anand, has filed the PIL, which was settled by Senior Advocate S.F.A. Naqvi. The case is set for hearing on March 6, 2025, before a Bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justice Kshitij Shailendra.

The petition highlights the dire shortage of judges, emphasizing that each judge is currently handling over 14,600 pending cases, making timely adjudication nearly impossible. This backlog, the petition argues, has severely impaired the court’s functioning and denied citizens their fundamental right to access justice.

Demand For Strict Appointment Guidelines

Filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, the PIL calls for judicial directives to ensure judicial appointments follow the Memorandum of Procedure. It seeks mandatory timelines requiring High Court Chief Justices to recommend names at least 6 months before a vacancy arises, preventing prolonged delays.

The PIL also references a statement by the Union Minister for Law and Justice in Parliament, acknowledging that High Courts frequently fail to adhere to these timelines, exacerbating the crisis. According to the minister’s response to Unstarred Question No. 413 in the Lok Sabha (February 3, 2023), procedural delays and judicial vacancies in the Allahabad High Court remain a major hindrance to justice delivery.

Despite a sanctioned strength of 160 judges, only 96 were in place as of February 2023, with many recommendations stalled at various processing stages.

Court’s Concerns

The petition cites the court’s repeated warnings about judicial vacancies in the Allahabad High Court. It points out that despite clear directives, the appointment process remains sluggish, leading to an institutional breakdown.

Additionally, the PIL demands a comprehensive status report from the Union Government, State Government, and High Court administration regarding pending judicial appointments. It also calls for a real-time public database tracking vacancies, recommendations, and appointments to enhance transparency and accountability.

Serving over 24 crore people, the Allahabad High Court is one of India’s busiest constitutional courts. The PIL warns that without immediate action, the growing backlog will make justice inaccessible, eroding public confidence in the legal system.

As the March 6 hearing approaches, the legal community and litigants await the court’s response to what has been described as a constitutional emergency in the state’s judiciary.

