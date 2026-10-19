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Home > India News > Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

The Allahabad High Court has stayed murder convict Nandan Lal Rai’s life sentence as he seeks to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an independent candidate or on a BJP ticket.

Allahabad HC Stays Murder Convict’s Sentence Ahead Of 2027 Polls (Image: X)
Allahabad HC Stays Murder Convict’s Sentence Ahead Of 2027 Polls (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 13:27 IST

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the conviction and life sentence of Nandan Lal Rai, a murder convict who wants to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an independent candidate or, if possible, on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. Rai was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Varanasi court in April 2025 for the murder of Pramod Kumar Nigam. The High Court also granted him bail while his appeal against the conviction remains pending.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth and Justice Vinai Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on October 5. The court noted that the Supreme Court has stayed the convictions of several public representatives, observing that politicians have a special duty towards their constituents and that failing to obtain a stay of conviction could cost them the opportunity to contest an election.

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Allahabad High Court considers Rai’s plan to contest 2027 polls

Rai’s counsel told the Allahabad High Court that he had been an active BJP worker before his conviction and wanted to contest the 2027 elections “as independent candidate or if possible from BJP.”

The defence sought his release while the appeal was being heard, arguing that Rai had been implicated on suspicion and conjecture. His lawyer said the victim was politically active and that the prosecution case relied substantially on circumstantial evidence.

Allahabad High Court hears doubts raised over murder evidence

Rai’s counsel also questioned the delayed disclosure of his name during the investigation, the reliability of eyewitness testimony and the recovery of the murder weapon.

According to media reports, Rai was among those convicted in the murder of Pramod Kumar Nigam, an active member of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The reports also said Rai was associated with gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

After considering the submissions, the Allahabad High Court held that the conviction and sentence should be stayed while the appeal remained pending.

“Under the totality, facts and circumstances we are of the view that the conviction and sentence awarded to the appellant deserves to be stayed during the pendency of this appeal,” the court ruled.

Allahabad High Court cites livelihood alongside right to contest elections

The Bench also highlighted the importance of a person’s livelihood, saying it should not be treated as less important than a politician’s right to contest elections.

“Keeping in view the right to livelihood of a common man which is not less important than the right to contest election by a politician, conviction and sentence of appellant deserves to be stayed so that he may be able to survive for hearing the final verdict in his above noted appeal,” the court said.

The order suspends Rai’s conviction and sentence during the pendency of his appeal. His stated plan to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections remains his own intention; the court’s order does not determine whether he will ultimately contest.

Also Read: False Details In Poll Affidavits: Supreme Court Says Private Citizens Can File Complaints Against Candidates    

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Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket
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Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket
Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket
Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket
Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket
Allahabad HC Stays Life Sentence Of Murder Convict Who Wants To Contest 2027 UP Polls On BJP Ticket

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