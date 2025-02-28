Allahabad High Court Directs ASI To Clean Jama Masjid In Sambhal

The Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not approve the request for whitewashing the mosque.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Archaeological Survey of India to clean the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal but did not approve the request for whitewashing the mosque.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal issued the order in response to an application by the Committee of Management, Jama Masjid, which sought permission for whitewashing and cleaning ahead of Ramzan. A day earlier, on Thursday, the court had instructed an ASI team, accompanied by Mutawalis, to inspect the site and submit a report by 10 a.m. on Friday.

The ASI’s report stated that the mosque’s interior is coated with ceramic paint and does not require whitewashing at this time. During Friday’s hearing, senior advocate S.F.A. Naqvi, representing the mosque committee, emphasized that their request was limited to whitewashing and lighting work. However, the court directed the ASI only to clean the dust and remove grass from the premises.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Naqvi assured the court that the cleaning process would not cause any disruptions. Meanwhile, the state’s advocate general confirmed that law and order would be maintained during the process.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court referred to the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal as an “alleged masjid” and instructed the ASI to assess whether whitewashing or any maintenance or repairs were necessary before the start of Ramzan on March 1.

Residents of Sambhal remain hopeful for a smooth and peaceful observance of Ramzan, while authorities ensure that all activities comply with legal guidelines.

Read More: Meta Plans To Battle Rivals Amazon, OpenAI, And Google With A Standalone AI App- Here’s When It Launches