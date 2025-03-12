The centuries-old Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, at the heart of a legal dispute, is set for court-ordered whitewashing amid rising tensions. As Holi approaches, authorities brace for security challenges in the communally sensitive region.

The centuries-old Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, at the heart of a legal dispute, is set for court-ordered whitewashing amid rising tensions.

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the whitewashing of the Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district within one week. The directive came during a hearing on the ongoing legal dispute concerning the mosque. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 8, according to PTI.

Legal Arguments on Whitewashing and Lighting

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who presided over the hearing, also ordered the ASI to install lighting on the outer portion of the mosque. The court had earlier sought specific reasons from the ASI regarding any potential objections to whitewashing the mosque’s outer walls.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During Monday’s hearing, SFA Naqvi, counsel for the masjid committee, pointed out that ASI had not explicitly opposed the whitewashing or the installation of additional lighting. “ASI till date, has not disclosed in its affidavit that it is denying the whitewashing, extra lighting, and installation of decorative lights outside the disputed structure,” Naqvi argued.

Sambhal Jama Masjid at the Center of a Legal Dispute

To support his argument, Naqvi presented colored photographs of the mosque’s exterior, highlighting the urgent need for whitewashing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has been at the heart of a legal battle after Hindu petitioners claimed that the mosque was built over a Hindu temple known as Hari Mandir. The dispute has heightened tensions in the region, leading to a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque last year.

On November 24, 2023, violence erupted in Sambhal during the survey, resulting in at least four fatalities.

With Holi approaching, authorities have strengthened security measures around the mosque to prevent any unrest.

Security Arrangements in Sambhal

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia, speaking to agencies, outlined the security arrangements. “The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and conducted two committee meetings at the district level. We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one. SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before.”

Also Read: ‘Centre’s Approach To Delimitation Is Unjust’: Delimitation And Language Row Continue In Both Houses Of Parliament