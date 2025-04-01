Allahabad High Court Rules Conversion To Islam Must Be By Free Will And Faith, Based On Genuine Belief

The bench further elaborated on the purpose of the UP anti-conversion law, which seeks to prevent religious conversions that occur through coercion, deceit, or undue influence.

The Allahabad High Court recently made an important ruling regarding religious conversion, emphasizing that a conversion to Islam is considered bona fide if it is done by an adult of sound mind, with free will, and driven by genuine belief in the oneness of God (Allah) and the prophetic character of Prophet Muhammad. This ruling came in the wake of a petition filed by Taufik Ahmad, who sought to quash rape and unlawful conversion proceedings under the Uttar Pradesh (UP) anti-conversion law.

Key Observations by the Court

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan, in her order dated March 27, 2025, noted that conversion to Islam, when carried out voluntarily and sincerely, is valid and should be recognized as bona fide. The court emphasized that the conversion must stem from an individual’s own belief in the core tenets of Islam and should not be influenced by force, fraud, or misrepresentation.

In Ahmad’s case, the court dismissed his plea and upheld the charges against him. Ahmad had been accused of raping a Hindu woman and unlawfully converting her to Islam through deceitful means. The court found no merit in his claim of a compromise in the case, highlighting that any settlement in rape cases is unacceptable, as it undermines the dignity and honor of the woman involved.

Court’s Stance on UP Anti-Conversion Law

The bench further elaborated on the purpose of the UP anti-conversion law, which seeks to prevent religious conversions that occur through coercion, deceit, or undue influence. The law mandates that conversions should be voluntary and based on a sincere change of heart, not motivated by ulterior motives such as marriage or social pressures. According to the court, religious conversion is only considered genuine when it is the result of honest conviction in the teachings of the new faith.

The Allahabad High Court also highlighted the seriousness of the charge of rape, asserting that any compromise in such cases is entirely unacceptable. The court’s remarks reinforced its commitment to upholding the dignity and honor of women, stressing that rape cases cannot be settled through compromises, as they violate the core principles of justice.

