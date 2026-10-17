Allahabad High Court Slams UP Police Over Illegal Detention, Calls Officers ‘Highly Ignorant’ Of BNSS

The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police over the alleged unlawful detention of a man before his formal arrest, observing that the police appeared to be acting as a “law unto themselves”. In its October 7 judgment, the court described Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) ACP Kamlesh Kant and investigating officer (IO) Anuj Kumar as highly ignorant of the procedures prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. It also criticised their cavalier approach to statutory requirements governing arrest and detention. The court urged the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to develop better police training modules to sensitise officers to legal procedures and the protection of civil liberties.

Court Finds Detention Before Formal Arrest Unlawful

The bench raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the man’s detention and the documentation relating to his arrest. It observed that there appeared to be a strong prima facie case that the relevant document had been filled in at a later stage. The court also noted the possibility that the petitioner’s signature had been obtained on a blank paper, which was subsequently countersigned by investigating officer Anuj Kumar. According to the court’s observations, the portion above the signature was allegedly left blank for the grounds of arrest to be filled in later. These findings raised questions about compliance with prescribed arrest procedures and the safeguards intended to protect individuals from arbitrary police action.

Officers Criticised Over BNSS Compliance

The court expressed concern over the officers’ apparent lack of understanding of the BNSS, 2023, which governs criminal procedure, including arrest-related requirements. Its remarks highlighted the importance of following established legal safeguards while exercising police powers.

Court Stresses Protection of Civil Liberties

The High Court also emphasised the need for improved police training, asking the DGP to prepare modules that would help officers understand their legal responsibilities and respect citizens’ rights. The case underscores the importance of lawful arrest procedures and safeguards against arbitrary detention, including compliance with applicable legal requirements concerning detention beyond 24 hours.

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