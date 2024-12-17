Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Allu Arjun In Trouble? Cop Writes To Sandhya Theatre To Ban Celebs In Theatre

Allu Arjun has recently made headlines not only for his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 but also for the tragic incident that occurred during the film's midnight premiere at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun has recently made headlines not only for his much-anticipated film Pushpa 2 but also for the tragic incident that occurred during the film’s midnight premiere at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. The event took a devastating turn when a stampede broke out, resulting in the death of a 29-year-old woman. Initially, the management of Sandhya Theatre claimed that they had received proper permission from the local police and had requested security for the event. However, a letter from the local police has now surfaced, revealing that they had advised the theatre not to invite any celebrities, as controlling the crowd at such an event would be difficult.

On December 2, Sandhya Theatre’s management had formally requested the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chikkadpally to provide police security for the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, as VIPs, including Allu Arjun and other prominent figures from the film industry, were scheduled to attend. The police response cautioned the management about the potential dangers of inviting celebrities due to the inability to manage the overwhelming crowd. It remains to be seen how Allu Arjun’s legal team and the theatre management will address this letter.

The tragic incident occurred on the night of December 4, as fans gathered at the theatre for the highly anticipated premiere of Pushpa 2. As soon as Allu Arjun arrived, the crowd surged towards him, and chaos ensued. A stampede-like situation broke out, resulting in the fatality of a woman named Revathy and leaving several others injured.

In response to the tragedy, Allu Arjun expressed his deep sorrow on social media, sharing a heartfelt video. He offered a Rs 25 lakh financial assistance to the grieving family as a goodwill gesture and pledged to cover the medical expenses of the injured individuals.

