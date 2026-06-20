Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Judge Rejects Online Hearing Request

ALLU ARJUN SUMMON UPDATE: The court turned down Allu Arjun’s request to attend the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case hearing online, insisting he show up in person. Arjun had asked to join the proceedings virtually because he’s busy filming in Mumbai, but the judge wasn’t convinced and wants him at the Nampally Court for the hearing. He’s now expected to appear this Monday for his first hearing in the case, one that stems from the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film, where a woman died, and her son got hurt.

Allu Arjun summon update

The Nampally Court in Hyderabad has formally summoned Allu Arjun in connection with the woman’s death during a Pushpa 2: The Rule screening in 2024. The actor is one of 19 people accused, and he was actually arrested earlier before being released on bail. His legal team has already confirmed the summons and said he needs to be in court on June 22 for the hearing. They mentioned they’ll share more updates on the case soon.

What is the Pushpa 2 stampede case?

When Pushpa 2 was screened again at the Sandhya Theatre on 4th December 2024, the audience rushed to meet Arjun, who joined the screening along with his family and the film crew. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died, and her 8-year-old son Sritej, went to the hospital and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Arjun had been arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14, 2024, on its connection. The official chargesheet was filed on 24th December. While registering a case against the actor charged as No.11 (A11), he had been identified by Chikkadapally Police. The theatre management, Arjun’s security team and others were also given their names as the 23 accused in the case in the charge sheet.

Allu Arjun extends help to family

His father, producer Allu Aravind, announced his contribution of ₹2 crore to help the family and to cover Sritej’s medical expenses. Support from other members of the Pushpa 2 team and the government of Telangana was also received. One year later, Sritej’s father, Bhaskar, told the media that he was unable to support his family as he was taking care of his son and Arjun and his team had ceased to respond.

After the actor got a lot of criticism from various quarters, he met the family with Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman and producer Dil Raju and put their minds at ease by stating that the matter has been taken care of. Arjun’s crew had released a video for the press claiming that the actor had already given ₹3.20 crore to the family, out of which ₹1.5 crore has been invested as a fixed deposit in Sritej’s account. In May this year, Aravind met the family, and reassured them of their support.

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