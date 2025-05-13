‘Always Wanted to Serve the Nation’: BSF Jawan Killed in Pakistan Shelling to Be Laid to Rest in Bihar Village

A deep sense of sorrow has gripped the village of Badharia in Bihar’s Siwan district as the body of BSF jawan Rambabu Prasad, who lost his life following injuries in cross-border shelling by Pakistan, is expected to arrive home on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old soldier, a resident of Vasilpur village under Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Station, was critically wounded on May 9 during heavy Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. He was immediately rushed for treatment, but despite all efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, leaving behind a grieving family and a proud but heartbroken village.

Family Rushed to Jammu After Hearing of His Injury

Soon after the family was informed about his critical condition, they travelled to Jammu and Kashmir to be by his side. But by Monday, the jawan had breathed his last.

The loss has hit the family hard, especially since Rambabu had just gotten married in February this year. His young wife, now widowed within months of their union, stood beside his coffin with quiet dignity, saying she was proud of his courage, even as she mourned her devastating loss.

“He Always Wanted to Serve the Nation,” Says Father

Rambabu’s father, Ramvichar Singh, a former Deputy Mukhiya of Hariharpur Panchayat, said his son had dreamed of serving the nation since he was a young boy.

“He always wanted to wear the uniform. Even as a child, he would talk about becoming a soldier and protecting the country. He died fulfilling that dream,” Singh said with tears in his eyes, surrounded by villagers who had gathered to support the grieving family.

The tragic news of Rambabu’s death has left the entire village in shock. Shops remained shut, and local residents gathered in silence, paying tribute to their fallen hero with folded hands and wet eyes.

Preparations Underway for Funeral with Full State Honours

Preparations are in full swing in Badharia for the arrival of the soldier’s body and his final rites. Local officials, security forces, and villagers are working together to ensure that Rambabu Prasad receives a hero’s farewell.

The body is expected to be brought to the village by Tuesday afternoon. The funeral will be conducted with full state honours, with officials, politicians, and hundreds of villagers expected to attend.

Local administration has made arrangements for a ceremonial guard of honour, and floral tributes are being prepared.

Wave of Mourning Across Bihar as Another BSF Hero’s Body Arrives

Earlier on Monday, another heartbreaking moment unfolded in Bihar when the body of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was also killed in action during cross-border firing in Jammu’s R.S. Pura sector, was brought to Patna Airport via an IndiGo flight.

A wave of grief swept across the area as Imtiaz’s coffin, draped in the national flag, was carried out in solemn silence. Top leaders and officials gathered to honour him.

Prominent figures like Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Naveen, as well as senior BSF and administrative officers, were present at the airport to pay their last respects.

