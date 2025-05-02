Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Lokesh described the current government as a "double engine" model, with PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu steering development and welfare in tandem.

Amaravati Stalled Due to Personal Vendetta Against CM Chandrababu Naidu, Claims Nara Lokesh


Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, at a landmark event on Friday, sharply criticized the previous administration for halting progress on Amaravati. He accused the regime from 2019 to 2024 of sabotaging the capital’s development out of a personal grudge against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh called the five-year period a phase of deliberate neglect, claiming the state’s vision was derailed for political motives.

“Jai Amaravati” Could Not Be Silenced

He recalled how people across generations—from young children to the elderly—stood united for Amaravati.

“Without laying a single brick, the previous government wasted five years promoting the idea of three capitals. Farmers were handcuffed for chanting ‘Jai Amaravati’, and women farmers were brutally assaulted for their participation in the protests.”

Lokesh highlighted the human cost of the struggle: a 1,631-day protest, 270 farmer deaths, and over 3,000 false legal cases. Despite this, he said, the movement endured.

“Amaravati is not a backyard plant that can be uprooted — it is a people’s capital nurtured in their hearts.”

He noted that Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for Amaravati and asserted that the project’s momentum is now unstoppable. Lokesh paid homage to the farmers who stood their ground for over four years.

Strong Words for Pakistan After Terror Attack

Switching focus to national security, Lokesh condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and issued a stern warning to Pakistan.

“Pakistan has crossed a line by killing innocent people — a grave mistake. No force, not even a hundred Pakistans, can uproot a single blade of grass in India.”

He likened Prime Minister Modi to a missile, describing him as India’s strongest defense.

“India holds a missile powerful enough to respond — and that missile is Narendra Modi. One should never play games in front of a lion. When our lion, Modi, strikes, the disappearance of Pakistan from the world map is inevitable.”

He claimed that members of the Pakistani Army are resigning or fleeing due to Modi’s influence, and pledged full national support to the Prime Minister in responding to such threats. Lokesh also paid tribute to those killed in the attack and expressed solidarity with their families.

Modi’s Commitments to Andhra: From Caste Census to Capital Projects

Calling the caste census a “historic” decision, Lokesh applauded the Centre’s initiative to address long-standing demands of marginalized communities.

“The central government’s decision to conduct a caste census is a historic and bold step. While others hesitated for decades, PM Modi courageously addressed this critical issue.”

Lokesh reiterated that Prime Minister Modi has a deep connection with Andhra Pradesh and Amaravati. Despite a packed schedule, Modi made time to participate in the Amaravati event.

“In the 2024 elections, the people gave 94 per cent of seats to the NDA. Modi is fulfilling every promise made to the state.”

He listed previous projects backed by Modi, including the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, NTPC Green initiatives, and the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park, along with efforts to safeguard the Visakha Steel Plant.

Now, Modi is channeling both funds and support into Amaravati’s reconstruction.

Lokesh described the current government as a “double engine” model, with PM Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu steering development and welfare in tandem.

“Andhra Pradesh now has a double-engine government — two powerful engines: one is Modi, and the other is our own Chandrababu. Welfare and development are moving forward like twin bulls pulling a cart.”

He praised the joint efforts of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, emphasizing that the state is back on the path of progress. The Prime Minister’s announcement of development projects worth over ₹58,000 crore underscored the renewed momentum in Amaravati.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Historic Haj Initiative: 51 Women from Delhi Embark Without Mehram For Haj 2025

 

