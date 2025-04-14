Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Online Registration Starts Today–Here’s How To Apply

Organised annually by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Amarnath


The registration process for the highly anticipated Amarnath Yatra 2025 has officially begun today, April 14. Pilgrims planning to undertake this sacred journey to the Amarnath Cave Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir can now register both online and offline through authorised channels. The pilgrimage is set to commence on July 25, 2025, and will conclude on August 19, 2025.

Organised annually by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Due to security and logistical reasons, a limited number of 15,000 yatris per day are allowed, making early registration essential.

Pilgrims must register in advance to obtain a Yatra Permit, without which participation is not permitted. A Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) is also mandatory for all pilgrims.

Key Dates for Amarnath Yatra 2025:

  • Registration Starts: April 14, 2025

  • Yatra Begins: July 25, 2025

  • Yatra Ends: August 19, 2025

How to Register Online for Amarnath Yatra 2025

Follow these steps for a smooth online registration process:

  1. Visit the official SASB website: https://jksasb.nic.in

  2. Click on “Online Services” and select “Yatra Permit Registration”.

  3. Read all instructions carefully. Click “I Agree”, then tap “Register”.

  4. Fill in personal details including name, yatra date, Aadhaar number, mobile number, etc.

  5. Upload your passport-size photo and a scanned copy of the CHC.

  6. Verify your mobile number through the OTP sent.

  7. You’ll receive a payment link within 2 hours. Pay the registration fee (approx. ₹220).

  8. Download your Yatra Permit from the portal after successful payment.

Offline Registration

Offline registration is also available at designated branches of authorised banks across the country. Applicants must carry necessary documents including the CHC.

Why Early Registration is Crucial

With a strict daily cap on the number of pilgrims, spots get filled quickly. Early registration not only ensures your participation but also gives you time to prepare physically and logistically for the high-altitude trek.

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 is a spiritually enriching experience that attracts thousands every year. To avoid last-minute hurdles, ensure that you complete your online or offline registration promptly, adhere to all guidelines, and prepare adequately for the journey.

