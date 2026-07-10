Amarnath Yatra 2026: 5 Pilgrims Injured After Car Crashes on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Toldi Nallah in the Samroli area on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The pilgrims were travelling in an Ertiga car on Friday, as part of a batch leaving the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for Pahalgam, when the vehicle went out of control and crashed into the wall of National Highway 44.

5 Pilgrims Injured During Amarnath Yatra After Car Crashes

On receiving the information, the personnel from the (Central Reserve Police Force) CRPF 137 Battalion, Gorkha 4/3, Civil Defence, Traffic Police and Police rushed to the scene to rescue the passengers. The injured pilgrims were immediately transported to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College in Udhampur, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to officials, one of the pilgrims, Seema Gupta, sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Further details are awaited.

CRPF Strengthens Security, Provides 24×7 Medical Support for Amarnath Yatra 2026

Meanwhile, as the Amarnath Yatra 2026 continues in full swing, the CRPF has taken a lead role in ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees through a robust security grid and dedicated humanitarian services along the National Highway-44.

Personnel of the CRPF are carrying out continuous Road Opening Party (ROP) operations to maintain a seamless security blanket on the highway. Beyond their primary security duties, the 84th Battalion of the CRPF has established a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in the Ramban district, providing round-the-clock medical care to pilgrims and locals alike.

Functioning under the supervision of Commandant CRPF 84 Battalion, N Ranbir Singh, the dedicated medical team led by Senior Medical Officer Dr Anantha Krishnan, Paramedical staff equipped with an Advanced Life Saving ambulance and life-saving medicine, is delivering prompt healthcare services, reflecting the CRPF’s commitment to both the safety and well-being of Yatris throughout their pilgrimage.

The pilgrims, arriving from different parts of the country, have expressed high satisfaction with the security and healthcare facilities.

Inputs from ANI

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