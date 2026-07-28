Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday, after the tourist bus they were travelling in skidded off the road near Hariganiwan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Soon after the accident, rescue teams, including the CRPF, the ITBP, and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot. All pilgrims were safely brought out , and no deaths have been reported so far.

39 Pilgrims Injured in Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident

The bus in Ganderbal district was carrying around 50 Amarnath pilgrims from the Baltal base camp towards Srinagar. Soon after the departure they ran into an accident on the Sonamarg road. The incident resulted in several injured people.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: A tourist bus skidded off the road at Hariganiwan in Ganderbal district. Following the accident, personnel from the CRPF, ITBP, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the scene promptly, rescued all injured passengers, and transported them to Kangan… pic.twitter.com/WCPmi8aE7p — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2026







Officials said the bus first overturned and then rolled maybe 20-25 meters down that slope, then it ended up right on the roof of a house. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the injured pilgrims who were going back after Baba Barfani darshan are now getting treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS).

He also told health officials to provide every neccesary support and to ensure that they will get best possible medical care.

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” said LG Sinha.

Further details are awaited.

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