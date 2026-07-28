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Home > India News > Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying around 50 devotees skidded off the road and overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The injured are undergoing treatment at SKIMS, while LG Manoj Sinha has directed officials to ensure the best medical care.

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying around 50 devotees skidded off the road. Photo: Video Grab
At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured after a bus carrying around 50 devotees skidded off the road. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 10:45 IST

At least 39 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Tuesday, after the tourist bus they were travelling in skidded off the road near Hariganiwan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Soon after the accident, rescue teams, including the CRPF, the ITBP, and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot. All pilgrims were safely brought out , and no deaths have been reported so far.

39 Pilgrims Injured in Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident

The bus in Ganderbal district was carrying around 50 Amarnath pilgrims from the Baltal base camp towards Srinagar. Soon after the departure they ran into an accident on the Sonamarg road. The incident resulted in several injured people. 

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Officials said the bus first overturned and then rolled maybe 20-25 meters down that slope, then it ended up right on the roof of a house. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the injured pilgrims who were going back after Baba Barfani darshan are now getting treatment at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS). 

He also told health officials to provide every neccesary support and to ensure that they will get best possible medical care. 

“Spoke with Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal and health officials and inquired about the health condition of Shri Amarnathji Yatra pilgrims injured in the unfortunate road accident earlier this morning at Ganiwan, Ganderbal. 39 pilgrims returning after Darshan of Baba Barfani sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS. I have directed the health officials to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible medical care. I pray to Lord Shiva for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” said LG Sinha. 

Further details are awaited.

Also Read: What Is the Cockroach Janta Party’s New Legal Aid Website and How Will It Help Protesters? 

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Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal
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Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

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Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

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Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal
Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal
Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal
Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 39 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Carrying 50 Devotees Overturns in J&K’s Ganderbal

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