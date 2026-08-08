Amarnath Yatra Suspended From August 9 Amid Severe Weather And Track Maintenance

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has announced that the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended from August 9 along both the traditional Pahalgam route and the shorter Baltal route. The decision comes as persistent rains caused significant damage to trekking paths, necessitating immediate restoration work along vulnerable stretches by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Why Amarnath Yatra Suspended from August 9

Authorities ordered the precautionary halt following heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley and a fresh forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting adverse weather conditions over the coming days. Officials emphasized that track repairs were essential to guarantee the safety of pilgrims and prevent accidents on hazardous terrain. Over 4.8 lakh pilgrims have performed the darshan at the holy cave shrine since the 57-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3.

Continuation of Rituals & Culmination

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg confirmed that while general pilgrimage movement will cease, the traditional Chhari Mubarak (the holy mace of Lord Shiva) will proceed as scheduled via the traditional Pahalgam route. This sacred procession will mark the formal culmination of the Yatra on August 28. Administrators have urged all intending pilgrims to stay updated via official advisories and follow safety protocols while restoration teams work to secure the mountain routes.

Amarnath Yatra Resumes Following One-Day Suspension on Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary

Earlier on Thursday, Amarnath Yatra resumed after a one-day suspension enforced as a precautionary measure on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The Authorities had temporarily halted the pilgrimage from the Jammu base camp on Wednesday amid heightened security arrangements across the Union Territory. While local opposition parties and activists observed the day with calls for protest against the 2019 constitutional changes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in the Kashmir Valley celebrated the occasion. BJP members organized events across several districts and distributed sweets among locals to mark seven years since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

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