Amazon, Flipkart Get Govt Notice For Selling Pakistani Flags And Illegal Walkie-Talkies

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major e-commerce platforms including Amazon India and Flipkart over the sale of Pakistani flags and merchandise, directing immediate removal of such listings from their platforms.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed the development, stating that such listings show “insensitivity” and violate national sentiment. The crackdown comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following Operation Sindoor, a military action launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

In a post on X, Mr. Joshi wrote:

“The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated. E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all such content and adhere to national laws.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue The CCPA has issued notices to @amazonIN, @Flipkart, @UbuyIndia, @Etsy, The Flag Company and The Flag Corporation over the sale of Pakistani flags and related merchandise. Such insensitivity will not be tolerated.

E-commerce platforms are hereby directed to immediately remove all… pic.twitter.com/03Q4FOxwCX — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 14, 2025

The move follows growing public outrage over the availability of foreign national flags, particularly from a country with which diplomatic relations remain strained. The CCPA has directed the platforms to ensure full compliance with Indian laws governing trade, consumer protection, and national security.

Sale of Unauthorized Walkie-Talkies Also Under Scrutiny

Separately, on May 9, the CCPA issued another round of notices to Amazon, Flipkart and 11 other online marketplaces for allegedly selling illegal walkie-talkie devices without proper frequency licenses or Equipment Type Approval (ETA).

Other platforms named include Meesho, OLX, TradeIndia, Facebook, Indiamart, VardaanMart, Jiomart, Krishnamart, Chimiya, Talk Pro Walie Talkie, and MaskMan Toys.

These devices, officials said, violate the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and pose a risk to national security due to their potential misuse in sensitive areas.

“Sale of non-compliant wireless devices not only breaches statutory obligations but may also compromise national security operations,” Mr. Joshi said, referencing violations of the Indian Telegraph Act and Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Government to Issue New Guidelines for E-Commerce Compliance

To tighten oversight, the Consumer Affairs Ministry plans to issue formal guidelines under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. These rules will enforce stricter compliance on digital marketplaces and mandate all sellers to meet legal and safety standards.

An Amazon India spokesperson said the platform is working with relevant stakeholders to ensure regulatory compliance, though no official statement has yet been issued by Flipkart or other companies named.

As tensions remain high in the subcontinent, the government’s dual crackdown on sensitive merchandise and non-compliant tech devices signals a broader move to regulate digital marketplaces more strictly.

