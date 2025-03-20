The operation, carried out on March 19, led to the seizure of 3,600 non-certified products worth approximately ₹36 lakh, highlighting the growing concerns over the sale of substandard products on e-commerce platforms.

In a major crackdown on uncertified goods, officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted surprise raids at Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district. The operation, carried out on March 19, led to the seizure of 3,600 non-certified products worth approximately ₹36 lakh, highlighting the growing concerns over the sale of substandard products on e-commerce platforms.

Details of the Raid

According to BIS officials, the search and seizure operations targeted warehouses located in Ponneri (Amazon) and Koduvelli (Flipkart). Among the confiscated items were:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amazon warehouse: Insulated flasks, insulated food containers, metallic potable water bottles, ceiling fans, and toys.

Flipkart warehouse: Baby diapers, casseroles, stainless steel water bottles, and other uncertified products.

The seized goods lacked the mandatory BIS certification, which ensures product safety and quality. These items cannot be legally stored or sold without the BIS Standard Mark (ISI) under a valid BIS license.

Nationwide Crackdown on Uncertified Products

The latest operation in Tamil Nadu follows similar raids conducted across India in recent months. In February, BIS officials raided Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Gurugram, seizing hundreds of non-certified items, including toys, water bottles, and household appliances. Investigations linked the uncertified products to Techvision International Pvt Ltd, prompting further raids at the company’s Delhi facilities. Authorities uncovered:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

7,000 electric water heaters

4,000 electric food mixers

95 electric room heaters

40 gas stoves

Several well-known brands such as Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly were found selling uncertified products, raising concerns about consumer safety.

Legal Implications and Consumer Safety Concerns

BIS officials have warned that online marketplaces have become hotspots for the sale of uncertified goods, many of which are used by children. The BIS Act, 2016, imposes strict penalties for non-compliance. As per Section 29, offenders may face:

Imprisonment of up to two years

A minimum fine of ₹2 lakh, extendable to ten times the value of the seized goods

Despite the serious nature of the violations, Amazon and Flipkart have yet to respond to the raids or the allegations of selling uncertified products.

ALSO READ: Delhi Court Charges 8 With Murder, Rioting In Connection With North East Delhi Riots