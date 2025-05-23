Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee Urges UN To Define Terrorism, Calls Out US For Double Standards | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking on NewsX, Mukherjee underscored the dangers of selective global standards, especially those employed by the United States, and warned that such double standards undermine the credibility of international law and the global fight against terrorism.

In a hard-hitting interview with NewsX, Indian diplomat Bhaswati Mukherjee questioned the United States’ inconsistent approach towards global terrorism and urged the United Nations to establish a universally accepted definition of terrorism.

Responding to a U.S. panelist’s remarks, Mukherjee pointed out the lack of understanding in American discourse about Pakistan’s role in harboring terrorists, stating, “The Americans don’t see Pakistan the way India does. We share a border and understand their modus operandi.”

Mukherjee criticized Washington’s selective use of international law, remarking, “For the U.S., international law is applicable only when it aligns with its national interest. Whether it was Osama bin Laden’s killing or India’s response to attacks in Kashmir, the standards seem to differ.”

Referring to the brutal massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, she questioned the reluctance of the U.S. to label it as terrorism. “If asking people to strip to check their religion and then executing them is not terrorism, I don’t know what is,” she said, drawing a sharp parallel to the 9/11 attacks.

The veteran diplomat also pushed back against American skepticism about independent media coverage in India. “India is a vibrant democracy. Unlike Pakistan, we have a free press. To assume we are the same is a serious misjudgment,” she asserted.

Taking a swipe at President Donald Trump’s past remarks suggesting India and Pakistan have been at war for “a thousand years,” Mukherjee quipped, “This reflects a lack of historical and geographical knowledge. Pakistan was created in 1947.”

Highlighting India’s stature as the world’s largest democracy, she warned that New Delhi would not accept a subordinate role in any U.S.-led global order. “If we are to be part of a rules-based international system, the rules must apply equally. India will not accept a one-sided interpretation of global norms,” she concluded.

Key Takeaways:

Ambassador Mukherjee demands a UN-recognized definition of terrorism.

Criticizes U.S. for double standards in tackling global terrorism.

Calls out ignorance on South Asian history in American leadership.

Asserts India’s right to equal treatment in global strategic partnerships.

Watch Interview here:

