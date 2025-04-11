Ambergris ‘Floating Gold’ ₹10 Crore Worth Of Mysterious Whale Vomit Seized In Karnataka, 10 Arrested

Ambergris worth ₹10 crore seized near Virajpet, Karnataka. Ten arrested for smuggling the banned whale vomit from Kerala to AP via Bengaluru. Police probe continues.

Karnataka police in Kodagu district have seized over 10 kg of ambergris, a rare and illegal substance often called whale vomit or floating gold, worth nearly ₹10 crore. The bust happened near Heggala Junction in Virajpet Taluk during a covert operation carried out by Virajpet police.

The substance, ambergris, is a waxy material made inside the stomach of sperm whales. It is highly sought after by the perfume industry for its powerful fixative quality. However, sperm whales are protected under Schedule II of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making the sale and possession of ambergris illegal in India.

Police confirmed that the seized 10.390 kg of ambergris was being smuggled from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala to Andhra Pradesh via Bengaluru. Ten people involved in the network have been arrested. Investigations show a woman initially handed over the material to the smugglers, which has now widened the police probe into the illegal ambergris trade network.

The accused include:

Shamsuddin S (45)

M Nawaz (54)

VK Latheesh (53)

Jesh V (40)

Prashanth T (52)

Raghavendra AV (48)

Balachandra Nayak (55)

Jobis KK (33)

Authorities also recovered currency counting machines from their possession. All suspects were arrested under Section 239 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the exact relevance of this section to the case is yet to be clarified.

Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan explained that the local team, along with Deputy SP and a special outstation team, carried out surveillance near Besidebetali village, close to Heggala Junction. They tracked two vehicles—an Innova Crysta and a Swift car—which were found to be carrying suspicious material, later confirmed as ambergris by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

Police said that Shamsuddin’s team from Kerala had first obtained the ambergris. It was then transferred to Balachandra Nayak, who passed it to Raghavendra in Bengaluru, with plans to sell it in Andhra Pradesh.

During the operation around 8:00 AM on Wednesday, about one kilogram of the substance was seized. On the black market, ambergris is valued at ₹80–85 lakh per kilogram.

An FIR has been filed under Clauses 239 and 38, Sections A and B, and the seized material will undergo chemical analysis. Officers like DSP Magesh Kumar, Inspector Anup Madhappa, and SI Pramod led the successful operation.

Police confirmed that legal procedures have been completed, and the accused acknowledged the role of the investigation team. Authorities are now trying to uncover other groups involved in this illegal trade. More arrests could follow as the case continues to unfold.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to protecting wildlife and assured that all court instructions will be strictly followed.

