Saturday, February 1, 2025
Ambitious e-Courts Phase III Gets ₹1,500 Crore In Union Budget

The Union Budget has allocated ₹1,500 crore for the ambitious Phase III of the e-Courts project, which aims to establish fully digital, online, and paperless lower courts across the country.

Ambitious e-Courts Phase III Gets ₹1,500 Crore In Union Budget


The Union Budget has allocated ₹1,500 crore for the ambitious Phase III of the e-Courts project, which aims to establish fully digital, online, and paperless lower courts across the country.

The funding falls under the National Mission for Justice Delivery and Legal Reforms.

Launched in 2007 as part of the National e-Governance Plan, the e-Courts project focuses on integrating technology into the judiciary. While Phase II concluded in 2023, the third phase is set to further enhance access to justice by digitizing court records, including legacy documents, and implementing intelligent smart systems to streamline case management.

A key goal of Phase III is to develop a unified technology platform that ensures seamless, paperless interactions between courts, litigants, and other stakeholders. The initiative also seeks to bridge the digital divide by providing access to judicial services through e-Sewa Kendras for those without digital resources.

Digitization will help reduce reliance on paper-based filings, making judicial processes more environment-friendly.

Additionally, virtual court participation will cut costs related to travel for judges, witnesses, and other stakeholders. The system will also facilitate online payments for court fees, fines, and penalties, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in legal proceedings.

