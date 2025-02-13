America’s Oldest Democracy Meets India’s Longest Democracy: ‘1+ 1 = 11’ Towards The Development: PM Modi In Bilateral Meet With Donald Trump

PM Modi expressed his delight at the opportunity to work with President Trump for another term and reflected on the past collaborations that have brought both nations closer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump held a high-level bilateral meeting, focusing on deepening the India-U.S. strategic partnership. PM Modi expressed his delight at the opportunity to work with President Trump for another term and reflected on the past collaborations that have brought both nations closer.

What Did PM Modi Say In The Meet?

“Last year, the people of India gave me the opportunity to serve the nation for the third consecutive time. It is the first time in 60 years that this has happened in India’s history,” said PM Modi. “In this term, I will have the chance to work with you over the next four years. Based on my experience from working with you during your first term, I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow with the same warmth, trust, and excitement.”

PM Modi Recalls Howdi Modi Event

PM Modi fondly recalled the mega events Howdy Modi in Houston and Namaste Trump in Ahmedabad, saying, “President Trump reminded me of those memorable events. The echoes of those moments can still be heard across India and the world.”

He commended President Trump’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and expressed optimism about accelerating progress. “I have promised the people of India that in my third term, I will work with full speed and dedication. I believe that in the coming four years, the India-U.S. partnership will progress at twice the pace,” Modi said.

Nation Abouve All

Praising President Trump’s leadership, PM Modi said, “One thing I have always appreciated and learned from President Trump is his commitment to putting national interest above everything else. I share the same belief and always prioritize India’s interest in my work.”

Make America Great Again

He further highlighted India’s vision for 2047, marking 100 years of independence, stating, “Just as President Trump’s slogan is Make America Great Again, India’s mission is to build a developed India by 2047. This dream is shared by 1.4 billion Indians, and we are moving toward it with new energy and determination.”

1+ 1= 11

Comparing the two democracies, Modi said, “America is the world’s oldest democracy, and India is the largest. When we come together, it’s not 1 + 1 = 2 but 1 + 1 = 11. Our combined strength will work for the welfare of the world.”

PM Modi concluded by thanking President Trump, saying, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Trump. Together, we will set out once again on the path of progress and reach new heights.”