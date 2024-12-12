Home
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Amid Atul Subhash Suicide Row, Supreme Court Lists 8 Factors Deciding Alimony

The tragic case of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide after alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws over dowry charges, has reignited discussions on marital disputes and their legal implications. Amid the ongoing debate, the Supreme Court has introduced an eight-point framework to guide courts in determining alimony amounts in such cases.

The guidelines focus on ensuring a balanced approach, taking into account the social and financial realities of both parties. The key considerations include:

  1. Social and Economic Background: Evaluating the social standing and financial status of the husband and wife.
  2. Future Basic Needs: Assessing the wife’s and children’s essential needs over the long term.
  3. Education and Employment: Factoring in the qualifications and employment status of both individuals.
  4. Income and Assets: Examining the means of income and any property owned by both parties.
  5. Standard of Living: Reviewing the wife’s lifestyle during her time in her marital home.
  6. Career Sacrifices: Considering if the wife left her job to support the family.
  7. Legal Costs: Allocating a fair amount to help a non-working wife cover legal expenses.
  8. Husband’s Financial Situation: Balancing alimony with the husband’s income, responsibilities, and future obligations.

This comprehensive framework is expected to bring clarity and fairness to alimony decisions, addressing both parties’ needs while avoiding arbitrary rulings.

The case of Atul Subhash serves as a grim reminder of the complexities surrounding marital conflicts, emphasizing the importance of fair and equitable legal resolutions. By outlining these principles, the Supreme Court seeks to ensure that justice is served with sensitivity and consideration for all involved.

Atul Subhash Bengaluru techie death

