Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike

The Congress versus Congress war intensified on Thursday after senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who came under fire from his own colleagues, hit back, stating that some "zealots" had misinterpreted his remarks regarding Indian military operations across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Congress versus Congress war intensified on Thursday after senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who came under fire from his own colleagues, hit back, stating that some “zealots” had misinterpreted his remarks regarding Indian military operations across the Line of Control (LoC). Tharoor clarified that he was referring solely to retaliatory strikes in response to terrorist attacks — not India’s wartime history.

Tharoor, currently leading an all-party delegation, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

“After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight here with departure for Bogotá, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past…”

He continued:

“I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB (International Border).”

Taking a veiled jab at fellow Congress leaders, Tharoor added,

“But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Leaders React

Tharoor’s remarks came after criticism from party leaders Udit Raj and Pawan Khera — the latter also heads the Congress media and publicity department. They objected to Tharoor’s apparent suggestion that India had not conducted strikes across the LoC before 2014.

Khera responded to Tharoor’s clarification by quoting from Tharoor’s own 2018 book The Paradoxical Prime Minister. “I agree with that Dr Shashi Tharoor who wrote about surgical strikes in his book in 2018,” Khera posted on X, along with a photo of the page highlighting Tharoor’s remarks.

In the excerpt, Tharoor had written:

“The shameless exploitation of the 2016 ‘surgical strikes’ along the Line of Control with Pakistan, and of a military raid in hot pursuit of rebels in Myanmar, as a party election tool — something the Congress had never done despite having authorized several such strikes earlier — marked a particularly disgraceful dilution of the principle that national security issues require both discretion and non-partisanship.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh backed Khera’s post, simply writing, “Indeed.”

Another senior leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, weighed in, saying,

“Tharoor is a seasoned and experienced leader of the Congress and very much part of the party. However, what he said about surgical strikes was factually incorrect. The Congress has only pointed out that such strikes, whether in Pakistan or other locations targeting terrorist dens, were conducted regularly even during UPA’s term. These instances have been detailed in the past by the communications department. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh has spoken about them, and so has Tharoor himself in his book.”

He added, “Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera have only set the record straight. It should not be a matter of acrimony or doubt.”

Udit Raj’s Sharp Criticism

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj launched a stinging attack on Tharoor on X, writing:

“My dear Shashi Tharoor, alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as the super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring you as foreign minister before landing in India.”

Raj further wrote,

“How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed the LoC and International Border? In 1965, the Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, surprising them in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India split Pakistan into two. During the UPA government, several surgical strikes were carried out, but we never politicized them. How could you be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much?”

A Pattern of Tensions

This is not the first time Tharoor has faced criticism from within the party. He was previously attacked at both national and state levels.

Most recently, he drew flak after accepting the government’s offer to lead an all-party delegation abroad. Tharoor had said,

“I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, when contacted by the government for the same initiative, stated that he had informed the party beforehand.

Earlier, Tharoor had also faced backlash from Kerala Congress leaders for praising the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government. Despite repeated internal attacks, Tharoor has stood firm on his positions while continuing to assert his loyalty to the party.

Must Read: India Is Doing Humanity A Service By Sending Them To 72 Hoors’: Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To The Shashi Tharoor Row | NewsX Exclusive