Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike

The Congress versus Congress war intensified on Thursday after senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who came under fire from his own colleagues, hit back, stating that some "zealots" had misinterpreted his remarks regarding Indian military operations across the Line of Control (LoC).

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His Impression About Surgical Strike


The Congress versus Congress war intensified on Thursday after senior party leader Shashi Tharoor, who came under fire from his own colleagues, hit back, stating that some “zealots” had misinterpreted his remarks regarding Indian military operations across the Line of Control (LoC). Tharoor clarified that he was referring solely to retaliatory strikes in response to terrorist attacks — not India’s wartime history.

Tharoor, currently leading an all-party delegation, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,
“After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight here with departure for Bogotá, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC in the past…”

He continued:
“I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB (International Border).”

Taking a veiled jab at fellow Congress leaders, Tharoor added,
“But as usual, critics and trolls are welcome to distort my views and words as they see fit. I genuinely have better things to do. Goodnight.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Leaders React

Tharoor’s remarks came after criticism from party leaders Udit Raj and Pawan Khera — the latter also heads the Congress media and publicity department. They objected to Tharoor’s apparent suggestion that India had not conducted strikes across the LoC before 2014.

Khera responded to Tharoor’s clarification by quoting from Tharoor’s own 2018 book The Paradoxical Prime Minister. “I agree with that Dr Shashi Tharoor who wrote about surgical strikes in his book in 2018,” Khera posted on X, along with a photo of the page highlighting Tharoor’s remarks.

In the excerpt, Tharoor had written:
“The shameless exploitation of the 2016 ‘surgical strikes’ along the Line of Control with Pakistan, and of a military raid in hot pursuit of rebels in Myanmar, as a party election tool — something the Congress had never done despite having authorized several such strikes earlier — marked a particularly disgraceful dilution of the principle that national security issues require both discretion and non-partisanship.”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh backed Khera’s post, simply writing, “Indeed.”

Another senior leader, Randeep Singh Surjewala, weighed in, saying,
“Tharoor is a seasoned and experienced leader of the Congress and very much part of the party. However, what he said about surgical strikes was factually incorrect. The Congress has only pointed out that such strikes, whether in Pakistan or other locations targeting terrorist dens, were conducted regularly even during UPA’s term. These instances have been detailed in the past by the communications department. Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh has spoken about them, and so has Tharoor himself in his book.”

He added, “Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera have only set the record straight. It should not be a matter of acrimony or doubt.”

Udit Raj’s Sharp Criticism

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj launched a stinging attack on Tharoor on X, writing:
“My dear Shashi Tharoor, alas! I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as the super spokesperson of BJP, even declaring you as foreign minister before landing in India.”

Raj further wrote,
“How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed the LoC and International Border? In 1965, the Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, surprising them in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India split Pakistan into two. During the UPA government, several surgical strikes were carried out, but we never politicized them. How could you be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much?”

A Pattern of Tensions

This is not the first time Tharoor has faced criticism from within the party. He was previously attacked at both national and state levels.

Most recently, he drew flak after accepting the government’s offer to lead an all-party delegation abroad. Tharoor had said,
“I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting. Jai Hind!”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, when contacted by the government for the same initiative, stated that he had informed the party beforehand.

Earlier, Tharoor had also faced backlash from Kerala Congress leaders for praising the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government. Despite repeated internal attacks, Tharoor has stood firm on his positions while continuing to assert his loyalty to the party.

Must Read: India Is Doing Humanity A Service By Sending Them To 72 Hoors’: Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To The Shashi Tharoor Row | NewsX Exclusive

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anand Singh

Anand Singh

Filed under

pawan khera Shashi Tharoor

MeitY Selects 10 Indian A

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris
newsx

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort
TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks
newsx

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage
newsx

Amid Congress vs Congress War, Tharoor Clarifies, Khera Shares Page of His Book on His...
newsx

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris

MeitY Selects 10 Indian AI Startups For Global Program With Station F, HEC Paris

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

Indian Army Clears Snow Path To Hemkund Sahib, Gurudwara Management Committee Acknowledges Their Effort

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks

TRAI April 2025 Data: Jio Leads in Subscriber Growth, Airtel Slows, VIL Shrinks

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

‘Just Kill That Woman’: Disturbing Comment By Maharashtra Doctor Treating Covid Patient Sparks Outrage

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Not Banned, But Digvesh Rathi Suspended: Virender Sehwag

Entertainment

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers Will Not Have Problems’

Ajay Devgn on Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Shifts Demand That Sandeep Reddy Vanga Disagreed: ‘Honest Filmmakers

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Tamannaah Bhatia Breaks Silence On Accidental ‘Like’ Amid Deepika-Vanga Drama: Blame It On The Algorithm!

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024

Allu Arjun Awarded As The ‘First Best Actor Award For Pushpa 2’ By Gaddar Telangana

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Rachel Gupta Resigns As Miss Grand International 2024 Citing Mistreatment; MGI Terminates Her Title

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth