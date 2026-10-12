Amid INDIA Bloc Protests Over SIR, Delhi Drops Jantar Mantar as Protest Site, Names 3 New Venues as Row Intensifies

Jantar Mantar, one of Delhi’s best-known venues for public protests, will no longer be available for demonstrations, with the authorities designating three new locations across the national capital. The move comes amid Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy and demonstrations targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Police have finalised Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and sit-ins, following recommendations from a committee under the Union Home Ministry.

The decision could trigger criticism from Opposition parties, which may view the relocation of protests away from central Delhi as an attempt to restrict democratic demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar Loses Its Status as Delhi’s Designated Protest Site

The order withdrawing Jantar Mantar’s status as an authorised protest venue was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar.

The order stated: “Based on the Committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified. Three new venues viz Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi have been designated as new venues for organizing protest/demonstrations,”

Jantar Mantar, located in central Delhi, has long been associated with demonstrations on political, social and public issues. Its proximity to important government buildings has also made protests in the area particularly visible.

Ramlila Ground, Burari and CBD Ground to Host Future Protests

With the change, organisers seeking to hold protests and sit-ins will have three designated locations to consider instead of Jantar Mantar. Ramlila Ground and Burari Ground, along with CBD Ground in east Delhi, have been selected under the committee’s recommendations. However, the authorities have yet to issue the detailed procedures governing demonstrations at these venues.

The Delhi Police said separate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising protests at the three locations would be issued later.

INDIA Bloc and CJP Protests Put Decision Under Spotlight

The announcement comes amid demonstrations in central Delhi by the Opposition INDIA bloc and the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The protests have targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR controversy.

The timing could bring the decision under political scrutiny, particularly because the Delhi Police operate under the Union Home Ministry. Opposition parties may question whether shifting protests away from Jantar Mantar will make demonstrations less visible to the public and political establishment.

Traffic Relief or Restrictions on Public Protests?

The relocation could also have practical consequences for commuters. Removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest venues may ease traffic congestion in parts of central Delhi, an area that includes several important government buildings.

However, the broader impact will depend on how the new venues are regulated and how easily protest organisers and participants can access them. The separate SOPs are expected to clarify the rules for demonstrations at the three designated sites.