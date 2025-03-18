Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Amid Rising Protests, Here’s Why Aurangzeb’s Tomb Remains Untouched

Since Aurangzeb’s tomb falls under ASI protection, the Maharashtra government has no authority to de-notify it.

Amid Rising Protests, Here’s Why Aurangzeb’s Tomb Remains Untouched

Aurangzeb tomb


A curfew has been imposed in Nagpur following violent protests demanding the demolition of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). Right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), have held demonstrations across Maharashtra, intensifying their call for its removal.

The controversy erupted after Samajwadi Party MP Abu Azmi praised Aurangzeb, prompting a strong reaction from BJP leaders. Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and an MP from Satara, also demanded the tomb’s demolition on March 7. In response, protests broke out in multiple districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik, Malegaon, and Ahilyanagar.

Why Can’t Maharashtra Remove Aurangzeb’s Tomb?

Despite growing demands for its demolition, the Maharashtra government cannot remove the tomb as it is a ‘Monument of National Importance’ protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), 1958, only the Central Government has the authority to delist or remove ASI-protected monuments.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis acknowledged the legal constraints, stating, It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb’s grave, despite his history of persecution. However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy through ‘mahima mandan’, it will not succeed”.

What Are ASI-Protected Monuments?

The ASI safeguards thousands of historical and cultural sites under the AMASR Act. These include: Prehistoric Sites: Early human settlement locations with artifacts. Rock-Cut Caves: Ancient carved caves like Ajanta and Ellora. Stupas: Buddhist monuments such as the Sanchi Stupa.Temples: Historic structures like the Sun Temple, Konark. Mosques & Tombs: Significant Islamic structures, including Humayun’s Tomb and Aurangzeb’s Tomb. Forts & Palaces: Landmarks such as the Red Fort and Mysore Palace. Churches & Synagogues: Religious sites like the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Goa. Inscriptions & Pillars: Structures like the Ashoka Pillars. Aurangzeb’s tomb is among these protected monuments, signifying its historical and cultural relevance.

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, died in 1707 in Ahmednagar and was buried in Khuldabad, per his will. His tomb holds importance due to:

  • Historical Significance: It represents a crucial period of Indian history.
  • Architectural Value: Unlike grand Mughal tombs, it reflects Aurangzeb’s personal austerity.
  • Cultural Importance: It forms part of a larger heritage site in Khuldabad.
  • Heritage Preservation: The ASI aims to protect India’s historical legacy for future generations.

Can The Tomb Be De-Notified?

Since Aurangzeb’s tomb falls under ASI protection, the Maharashtra government has no authority to de-notify it. Any changes must be approved by the Central Government under the AMASR Act, 1958. As protests continue across Maharashtra, the debate over Aurangzeb’s legacy remains heated. However, legal constraints prevent any immediate action on the tomb’s removal, making it a complex issue intertwined with history, law, and politics.

A curfew has been imposed
