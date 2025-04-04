Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amid Tense Relations, PM Modi Meets Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus In Thailand

Amid Tense Relations, PM Modi Meets Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus In Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, marking their first direct interaction since the leadership change in Dhaka.

Amid Tense Relations, PM Modi Meets Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus In Thailand


Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand, marking their first direct interaction since the leadership change in Dhaka.

The talks come at a delicate time, as diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh have simmered following Yunus’s recent remarks at the Boao Forum in China, where he described India’s Northeast as “landlocked” and dependent on Bangladesh for maritime access. His comments were perceived in India as undermining the region’s growing connectivity and strategic significance.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar swiftly responded to Yunus’s claims, highlighting that the Northeast is evolving into a vital connectivity hub under the BIMSTEC framework, with expanding networks of roads, rail, and inland waterways.

Bangladesh has recently moved closer to China, signing nine new bilateral agreements and securing a $2.1 billion economic package during Yunus’s visit to Beijing—an alignment that has raised eyebrows in New Delhi.

Sources indicate that Dhaka had formally requested the bilateral meeting with PM Modi. While it was not initially listed in the Indian Prime Minister’s official agenda, both leaders were later seen engaging at the BIMSTEC leaders’ dinner, signaling a possible thaw in ties.

The meeting, though brief, is viewed as a diplomatic step toward stabilizing India-Bangladesh relations, especially in the wake of recent geopolitical shifts in the region.

Filed under

Muhammad Yunus PM Modi

newsx

Over 250 Passengers Stranded In Turkey After Virgin Atlantic Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency
newsx

Woman Constable In Punjab Arrested For Drug Possession, Dismissed From Service
newsx

Amid Tense Relations, PM Modi Meets Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus In Thailand
newsx

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
newsx

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 250 Passengers Stranded In Turkey After Virgin Atlantic Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency

Over 250 Passengers Stranded In Turkey After Virgin Atlantic Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency

Woman Constable In Punjab Arrested For Drug Possession, Dismissed From Service

Woman Constable In Punjab Arrested For Drug Possession, Dismissed From Service

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Budget Session Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

ED Raids Offices Of Gokul Chit Funds Amid ‘L2: Empuraan’ Controversy

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus At BIMSTEC Summit

Entertainment

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For Victims; Internet Says ‘Not A Single Day Of Regret’

BTS’ Jin Travels Over 6 Hours To Volunteer At South Korea’s Wildfire Relief Centre For

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Thriller ‘Darr’ Returns To Theatres On April 4, Obsessed Again?

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture