Amid The Cash Controversy, Justice Yashwant Varma Removed From Judicial Duties

Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has been relieved of his judicial responsibilities following allegations linked to a significant sum of cash reportedly discovered at his residence. The decision, taken by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, was formalized on Monday through an official directive that suspended Justice Varma from judicial duties until further notice.

A circular released by the Delhi High Court cited “recent developments” as the basis for this decision. The controversy erupted after a fire broke out at Justice Varma’s residence on March 14, 2025. Subsequent investigations reportedly led to the discovery of a large sum of money, sparking allegations and legal scrutiny.

Despite the allegations, Justice Varma has strongly denied any wrongdoing. He has maintained that neither he nor his family members had any connection to the cash reportedly found. In his defense, he suggested that this could be part of a larger conspiracy aimed at framing him. He further clarified that the cash was allegedly found in an outhouse rather than the main residence where he and his family live.

The Supreme Court Made The Video Public

The Supreme Court, taking cognizance of the matter, made public an inquiry report submitted by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. The report indicated that the situation required further investigation to uncover the truth behind the claims. Additionally, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member committee comprising senior judges to probe the circumstances surrounding the allegations.

As the legal community closely watches the unfolding developments, the case raises important questions regarding judicial accountability and due process. The investigation’s outcome will likely have significant implications for the judiciary’s integrity and public trust in the legal system.

