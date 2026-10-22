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Home > India News > Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

Delhi influencer Amir Shokeen has been arrested over a viral video allegedly showing racial remarks against a Tripura youth. Complaints have reached the police, as Tripura Police joins the investigation.

Amir shokeen arrested after viral clip targeting Tripura youth sparks outrage (Photo: ANI)
Amir shokeen arrested after viral clip targeting Tripura youth sparks outrage (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 21:45 IST

A viral video allegedly showing Delhi-based social media influencer Amir Shokeen making racial remarks against a young man from Tripura has triggered widespread outrage and led to his arrest. Delhi Police apprehended Shokeen on Thursday after taking suo motu cognisance of the clip circulating on social media. The case has drawn complaints from student and political organisations, condemnation from senior leaders and intervention by Tripura Police. Investigators are now examining the allegations and coordinating across states.

Viral Video Row: What Did Amir Shokeen Allegedly Say to Tripura Youth?

The controversy centres on a video in which Shokeen allegedly mocks a young man from Tripura over his appearance and identity, including by calling him “Chinese”. Complaints also allege that he used a derogatory distortion of Tripura’s name.

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The Youth Tipra Federation filed a complaint in Tripura on October 21, alleging that an indigenous youth was subjected to racial harassment and humiliation. The Tripura Students Forum Delhi also approached the police, demanding an urgent and impartial investigation.

Shokeen has reportedly apologised in a video message, describing the original clip as scripted. However, the explanation has not brought the controversy to an end.

Delhi Police Arrests Amir Shokeen After Social Media Outrage

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt, Delhi Police acted after noticing the video on social media. A case was registered at Sadar Bazar police station under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams searched locations across Delhi and used technical surveillance before apprehending Shokeen on Thursday evening.

The sections invoked cover alleged offences including promoting enmity between groups, intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace and statements conducing to public mischief. Police said they would coordinate with Tripura Police and question the accused, ANI reported.

Tripura Police Seeks Coordination as Kiren Rijiju Condemns Incident

Tripura Police has arrived in Delhi to coordinate with its counterpart and is expected to seek transit remand to take Shokeen to Tripura for further investigation. Any transfer will depend on the court’s decision.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has condemned this conduct and demanded an investigation into the matter. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also ordered the State Director General of Police to work in coordination with the Delhi Police on this issue.

What Happens Next in the Amir Shokeen Case?

Investigators will now have to analyse the video footage to find out under what conditions this footage was captured and spread. They will also investigate if any other person had a hand in either capturing or spreading this footage.

This incident has brought back the spotlight on the allegations of racial stereotyping made against people from Northeast India. Though Shokeen has been arrested, his allegations are yet to be proven in court.

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Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?
Tags: Amir ShokeenAmir Shokeen ArrestedDelhi Influencerdelhi policeRacial HarassmentTripura Youthtripura-policeviral video

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Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

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Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

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Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?
Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?
Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?
Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?
Amir Shokeen Arrested After Viral Clip Allegedly Shows Him Calling Tripura Youth ‘Chinese’; What Happens Next?

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