Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amit Malviya Targets Congress Over Recommendation Of Names

Amit Malviya Targets Congress Over Recommendation Of Names

The political debate over India's diplomatic representation took a sharp turn after BJP leader Amit Malviya raised serious objections to some of the Congress party’s recommendations for an official delegation.   

Amit Malviya Targets Congress Over Recommendation Of Names


The political debate over India’s diplomatic representation took a sharp turn after BJP leader Amit Malviya raised serious objections to some of the Congress party’s recommendations for an official delegation.

Allegations Over Syed Naseer Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi

In a strongly worded post on X, Malviya criticised the Congress for including Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain in the delegation. He cited a 2020 incident in which “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were allegedly raised inside Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha following Hussain’s election victory. Three persons were arrested by Bengaluru Police after forensic and eyewitness evidence pointed to pro-Pakistan slogans being chanted by a supporter of Hussain.

Malviya also targeted Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam, over his alleged travel history and personal affiliations. He referred to claims made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who alleged that Gogoi had visited Pakistan via the Atari border, accompanied by his wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, for part of the trip. Sarma further alleged that Colebourn had ties to the Pakistan Army and continued to receive payment from Pakistani entities — raising security concerns.

“These are not minor lapses in judgment. These are serious, unanswered questions with implications for India’s foreign policy and internal security,” Malviya remarked, questioning the credibility of such individuals to represent the country, particularly in contexts involving Pakistan.

As political tensions mount over the issue, there has been no immediate response from the Congress leadership addressing the charges or justifying the choice of names for the delegation.

Must Read: 2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA

Filed under

congress

Moody’s downgrades U.S.

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?
India's LPG Woes Ease: Un

India’s LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26
Pope Leo XIV's inaugurati

Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect
newsx

India Gives Special Permit To 160 Afghan Trucks From Attari Border
At Cannes 2025: Who Is Na

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes...
newsx

Watch, AIIMS Helicopter Ambulance Crashes, Ripped In Two Parts In Kedarnath
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?

India’s LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26

India’s LPG Woes Ease: Under-Recoveries May Drop 45% In FY26

Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect

Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect

India Gives Special Permit To 160 Afghan Trucks From Attari Border

India Gives Special Permit To 160 Afghan Trucks From Attari Border

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes...

Entertainment

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Hollywood Horror Shocks India! Final Destination: Bloodlines’s Box Office Nearly Beats Marvel In Opening Weekend

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom