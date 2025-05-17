Amit Malviya Targets Congress Over Recommendation Of Names

The political debate over India's diplomatic representation took a sharp turn after BJP leader Amit Malviya raised serious objections to some of the Congress party’s recommendations for an official delegation.

The political debate over India’s diplomatic representation took a sharp turn after BJP leader Amit Malviya raised serious objections to some of the Congress party’s recommendations for an official delegation.

Allegations Over Syed Naseer Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi

In a strongly worded post on X, Malviya criticised the Congress for including Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain in the delegation. He cited a 2020 incident in which “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were allegedly raised inside Karnataka’s Vidhana Soudha following Hussain’s election victory. Three persons were arrested by Bengaluru Police after forensic and eyewitness evidence pointed to pro-Pakistan slogans being chanted by a supporter of Hussain.

The Congress party’s choices to represent India at diplomatic meetings are not just intriguing — they are deeply questionable. Take, for instance, the inclusion of Syed Naseer Hussain in a delegation representing India. It is truly shocking. Let’s not forget — it was his… https://t.co/10e95JrKUv Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 17, 2025

Malviya also targeted Gaurav Gogoi, Lok Sabha MP from Assam, over his alleged travel history and personal affiliations. He referred to claims made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who alleged that Gogoi had visited Pakistan via the Atari border, accompanied by his wife, Elizabeth Colebourn, for part of the trip. Sarma further alleged that Colebourn had ties to the Pakistan Army and continued to receive payment from Pakistani entities — raising security concerns.

“These are not minor lapses in judgment. These are serious, unanswered questions with implications for India’s foreign policy and internal security,” Malviya remarked, questioning the credibility of such individuals to represent the country, particularly in contexts involving Pakistan.

As political tensions mount over the issue, there has been no immediate response from the Congress leadership addressing the charges or justifying the choice of names for the delegation.

Must Read: 2 ISIS Sleeper Cells Arrested From Mumbai Airport: NIA