Amit Shah Confirms AIADMK-BJP Alliance For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will fight together in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Amit Shah said, “I came here to give you good news. AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight Tamil Nadu elections together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).” The announcement was made in the presence of outgoing BJP Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Amit Shah also confirmed that Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming elections. “These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the state level,” Shah added.

The renewed alliance between the BJP and AIADMK marks a significant moment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with both parties aiming to strengthen their position against the ruling DMK. The decision to join forces once again comes ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls expected in 2026.

The press event brought clarity after months of speculation over the future of the BJP-AIADMK relationship. Amit Shah’s visit and direct confirmation have set the stage for a united NDA campaign in the southern state.

This is a developing political story, and more details are expected as the election strategies unfold.