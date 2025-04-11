Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amit Shah Confirms AIADMK-BJP Alliance For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Amit Shah Confirms AIADMK-BJP Alliance For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declares BJP and AIADMK alliance for upcoming polls, confirming both parties will contest together along with all their allies.

Amit Shah Confirms AIADMK-BJP Alliance For 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections


Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will fight together in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner.

Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, Amit Shah said, “I came here to give you good news. AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight Tamil Nadu elections together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).” The announcement was made in the presence of outgoing BJP Tamil Nadu chief K. Annamalai and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

Amit Shah also confirmed that Edappadi K. Palaniswami will lead the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming elections. “These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the state level,” Shah added.

The renewed alliance between the BJP and AIADMK marks a significant moment in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with both parties aiming to strengthen their position against the ruling DMK. The decision to join forces once again comes ahead of the high-stakes Assembly polls expected in 2026.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The press event brought clarity after months of speculation over the future of the BJP-AIADMK relationship. Amit Shah’s visit and direct confirmation have set the stage for a united NDA campaign in the southern state.

This is a developing political story, and more details are expected as the election strategies unfold.

Filed under

2026 Assembly Elections AIADMK BJP alliance amit shah

Fans went wild over the c

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong...
Union Home Minister Amit

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming...
Kanye West shared a serie

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry...
newsx

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network
newsx

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why
newsx

Delhi Assembly Holds Key Audit Review Meeting; Speaker Vijender Gupta Sets April Deadlines For Action...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong...

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming BJP-AIADMK Alliance

‘Can Stalin Say What He Has Done For Tamil?’ Amit Shah Slams DMK After Confirming...

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry...

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Indian Railways Unveils ₹1.73 Lakh Crore Plan To Revolutionize Maharashtra’s Rail Network

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why

Chennai Police Seek Ban On LGBTQ Dating App Grindr, Here’s Why

Entertainment

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide