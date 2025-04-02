Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah strongly criticized the Congress party during a heated debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. He accused Congress-era parliamentary committees of simply rubber-stamping decisions rather than making thoughtful contributions to legislation.

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah strongly criticized the Congress party during a heated debate on the Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha.


Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah strongly criticized the Congress party during a heated debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha. He accused Congress-era parliamentary committees of simply rubber-stamping decisions rather than making thoughtful contributions to legislation.

“The Cabinet approved a Bill and introduced it in Parliament. It was sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, as the opposition wanted. The committee took a call on it, and its recommendations went to the Cabinet. Kiren Rijiju ji is bringing its recommendations to the House. Our committees use their brain, unlike committees in the Congress times that just gave their stamp of approval,” Shah stated while addressing the House.

His remarks were aimed at highlighting what he described as a more thorough and intellectual approach by the BJP-led government in handling legislative matters compared to the previous Congress administrations.

Opposition Challenges the Legality of Amendments

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced in Parliament, has sparked strong opposition from some political leaders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RSP MP NK Premchandran from Kerala raised objections, arguing that the parliamentary committee did not have the right to introduce amendments to the bill, as had been done in this case.

“The committee has no right to make amendments to the Bill, which has been done in this case (Waqf Bill),” Premchandran said, questioning the legitimacy of the changes made.

Lok Sabha Speaker Defends Committee’s Powers

In response to Premchandran’s claim, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla dismissed the argument, asserting that parliamentary committees have full authority to amend bills before presenting them for approval.

“The committee has the right to make amendments to a Bill. It can even change the name of a Bill. It can bring new provisions to a Bill. Many joint committees in the past have made such amendments to Bills,” Speaker Om Birla clarified.

His response reinforced the legitimacy of the committee’s decision to modify the Waqf Bill, affirming that such actions were not only within the rules but had also been a common practice in previous legislative processes.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has become a subject of intense political debate, with the BJP defending its necessity and opposition parties questioning its implications. While Amit Shah and his party argue that the bill has been carefully considered and thoroughly reviewed by experts, the opposition maintains that the amendments made should have been put to a wider discussion before implementation.

ALSO READ: 16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

Filed under

amit shah congress joint committee kiren rijiju lok sabha Waqf bill debate

newsx

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!
Union Minister and BJP le

Amit Shah Criticizes Congress During Waqf Bill Debate; Defends Committee’s Decision
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha
Waqf Bill Takes Center St

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...
Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Cong

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration
Jana Sena Party Backs Waq

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

Gaurav Gogoi To Lead Congress’ Argument On Waqf Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets Taken For Consideration

‘Opposition Driven by Politics, Not Logic’: Kiren Rijiju Defends Waqf Amendment Bill As Bill Gets...

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Lok Sabha Takes Up Waqf (Amendment) Bill for Consideration

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It

Jana Sena Party Backs Waqf Amendment Bill, Pawan Kalyan Directs MPs to Support It

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture