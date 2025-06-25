Amit Shah Launches ‘Emergency Diaries’ Chronicling Young Modi’s Role During 1975 Emergency

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister on Tuesday launched the book Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader. The book is published by BlueKraft Digital Foundation. It offers a rare glimpse into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s covert role during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Curated and authored by BlueKraft, Emergency Diaries mainly captures a formative chapter in PM Modi’s life as a young RSS pracharak navigating one of India’s darkest political ages. Taking inspiration from his personal memoir Sangharsh Ma Gujarat and other firsthand accounts, this book highlights Modi’s underground efforts to resist the authoritarian rule from distributing banned literature to organising secret meetings in defiance of censorship and repression.

Deeply grateful to the Home Minister @AmitShah ji for launching the book “Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader” authored and published by @BlueKraft. Emergency Diaries – paints a vivid picture of a young Narendra Modi fighting for the ideals of democracy and how he has… pic.twitter.com/Qi1PSsiJ8D — Akhilesh Mishra (@amishra77) June 25, 2025

Amit Shah says “The book chronicles the courage of thousands like Narendra Modi”

Addressing the launch event, Amit Shah stated the book “chronicles the courage and commitment of thousands like Narendra Modi who risked everything to save democracy.” He also said that the Emergency not only put democratic institutions to the test but also created leaders who later defined modern India.

Against the backdrop of political conflicts between 1975 and 1977, Emergency Diaries presents an extra ordinary picture of a young Modi ducking arrest, building resistance, and defying state surveillance and media blackout.

The book positions PM Modi’s Emergency-era experiences as critical to shaping his lifelong mission to uphold and strengthen democratic ideals enshrined in Indian Constitution. This also serves as a reminder of how deeproot resistance helped India to restore democracy after 21 months of authoritarian rule. Emergency Diaries: Years that Forged a Leader is available for sale now.

