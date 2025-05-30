Amit Shah Meets Victims Of Attacks From Pakistan In J&K, Handed Them Appointment Letters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, hailed the Border Security Force (BSF) for its decisive response to Pakistan’s shelling after India's anti-terror strike under Operation Sindoor.

Following India’s targeted assault on terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan retaliated by opening fire along the Jammu frontier. In response, BSF jawans destroyed and damaged over 118 Pakistani posts in just three days. Shah noted this as a significant blow to Pakistan’s surveillance and communication capabilities — a loss that, according to the BSF Director General, will take “four to five years” to rebuild.

#OperationSindoor में आतंकी अड्डों पर हुए हमलों से बौखलाए पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के रिहायशी इलाकों, गुरुद्वारों और मंदिरों को निशाना बनाकर गोलीबारी की। इन कायराना कृत्यों में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को खोया, आज उनसे मिलकर संवेदनाएं प्रकट कीं और उन्हें नियुक्ति पत्र सौंपे।…

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2025

Addressing BSF troops, Shah commended their vigilance and intelligence preparedness, which allowed for swift and precise counteraction. He emphasised that such acts of bravery are rooted in deep patriotism and selfless commitment to the nation.

Shah also visited Poonch, braving poor weather to stand with the jawans and civilians affected by the shelling. He personally handed out appointment letters to the families of those killed, saying, “Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the whole of India stands shoulder to shoulder with you.” His remarks highlighted the government’s unwavering support for the armed forces and border communities enduring Pakistani aggression.

