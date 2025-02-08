Amit Shah On AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections, ‘Sheeshmahal Of Lies Destroyed In Delhi’

On X, Amit Shah alleged that the people of Delhi had "destroyed the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit, and corruption" created by the Kejriwal government.

As Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results are going to be released soon, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit the streets with his sharp take on the Aam Aadmi Party and its leadership, particularly Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pointing an accusatory finger straight at the heart. Where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gaining the majority in most constituencies, it would clearly give a picture of the election result—the verdict as a clear rejection of AAP’s government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On X, Amit Shah alleged that the people of Delhi had “destroyed the ‘Sheeshmahal’ of lies, deceit, and corruption” created by the Kejriwal government. The metaphor “Sheeshmahal” was a strong reference to what Shah described as AAP’s façade of false promises and governance failures. Shah claimed that Delhiites have proven they would not fall for Kejriwal’s narrative of development anymore, attacking the Chief Minister for failing to solve the main problems, including dirty roads, overflowing sewers, pollution in the Yamuna River, and public infrastructure.

दिल्लीवासियों ने बता दिया कि जनता को बार-बार झूठे वादों से गुमराह नहीं किया जा सकता। जनता ने अपने वोट से गंदी यमुना, पीने का गंदा पानी, टूटी सड़कें, ओवरफ्लो होते सीवरों और हर गली में खुले शराब के ठेकों का जवाब दिया है। Advertisement · Scroll to continue दिल्ली में मिली इस भव्य जीत के लिए अपना दिन-रात एक करने वाले… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

Modi in the heart of Delhi. The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the ‘Sheeshmahal’ of lies, deceit and corruption,” Amit Shah wrote, highlighting how voters had rejected AAP’s promises after years of governance. Shah emphasized that the public had responded to the real problems of Delhi—issues that the AAP government had not been able to fix during its tenure.

In an obvious attempt to position the party as the answer to the shortcomings of Kejriwal’s leadership, the BJP leader emphasized the party’s vision for a better Delhi. Shah spoke of the BJP’s commitment to issues such as women’s safety and self-employment and improvements for residents of unauthorized colonies, laying claim to these as the BJP’s agenda if the party were to form the next government in Delhi.

The exit poll pointed out AAP being utterly decimated, and all their big-shot leaders were found with losses with big figures on both hands of AAP; even its Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, and Deputy, Manish Sisodia, had the severe defeat within the constituency areas. Arvind Kejriwal had the expectation of getting third-time success in CM by losing with his favorite rival, Parvesh Verma from New Delhi on BJP tickets. Manish Sisodia, another senior member of AAP’s leadership team, also lost his seat with a wide margin, reflective of the overall discontentment among Delhi voters against the ruling party.

Also, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also went down in Greater Kailash to BJP’s Shikha Roy, marking the party’s steep downfall in the Delhi elections. The fact that key figures of the AAP were losing not just in their strongholds but in a wide range of constituencies pointed to an overwhelming shift in voter sentiment.

Social media swarmed with reactions as AAP supporters called the legitimacy of the results into question, raising queries into Electronic voting machines, or EVMs, a refrain that AAP has made after every electoral loss. Many will wonder whether the party will once again resound the issues of the fair process of election-throwing rather than accepting the result.

With the BJP leading in 48 of the 70 constituencies, the party is set to end AAP’s reign in the capital and bring a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?